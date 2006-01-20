Conflict found between city, firm providing legal services

The state has decided there is a legal conflict between the city and Harris Beach, which is pulling out of a contract to provide legal services for the city's $37 million public safety complex.

The development was disclosed Thursday in a letter to City Attorney Richard Zucco by Harris Beach partner R.J. Stapell.

The Niagara Falls Urban Renewal Agency voted 6-3 to hire Harris Beach on Jan. 9 after Mayor Vince Anello said outside attorneys are needed to take over stalled negotiations with the joint developer of a new courthouse and police department.

Harris Beach also represents Empire State Development Corporation in the downtown condemnation proceedings on behalf of the Seneca Nation of Indians, and two of the properties slated for eminent-domain belong to the renewal agency and city.

Robert G. Murray, the Harris Beach attorney who would have represented the city agency, said Friday his firm would have to acquire a state waiver for him to represent the city.

Murray said although he is not involved in the condemnation case, his law firm was chosen to represent the state after it responded to a public request for proposals.

"We are required to perform a conflict check with existing clients," Stapell's letter said. "Because the City of Niagara Falls and Urban Renewal Agency each own property within the condemnation zone, it is the state's position that they will not grant any waivers with respect to conflicts at this time."

Zucco said he knew Harris Beach was representing the state when he recommended the agency hire the firm for the courthouse project.

"The state sees it as a conflict and they're entitled to their opinion," he said Friday. "I knew about it, and the state sees that as a conflict. Now we're exploring our options."

Members of the City Council, who sit on the URA's Board of Directors along with the mayor and representatives of the private sector, had asked whether the agency could send out a request for proposals before choosing a law firm.

But Anello had said that isn't the normal course of action.

Council member Lewis Rotella voted against hiring Harris Beach, along with Councilmen Robert Anderson Jr. and Sam Fruscione.

Rotella said he felt there was a conflict of interest with Niagara County Republican Chairman Henry F. Wojtaszek, a Harris Beach partner who Rotella believes is behind the county's lawsuit against the city over sharing casino revenue.

Wojtaszek has denied he has anything to do with that lawsuit.

Another possible conflict is the city's lawsuit against Greater Niagara Sports Group, which is represented by a Harris Beach attorney.

The city hopes to end the developer's contract to manage the Hyde Park public golf course.

Also, Harris Beach attorney Bradlee W. Townsend is married to Western New York Chief Administrative Judge Sharon S. Townsend, who is observing the city's progress in building the new courthouse.

The Office of Court Administration ordered the city to replace its deteriorating courthouse on Hyde Park Boulevard by March 2007, and could sanction the city $12 million in state aid if it does not meet the deadline.

