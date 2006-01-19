Two of a kind Williams, Murray are at their best in new releases

Two really funny guys are in the DVD spotlight this month -- and not necessarily just for laughs.

Two movies starring Robin Williams and four by Bill Murray have new releases out that show both the comic and dramatic sides of the veteran entertainers.

"Dead Poets Society" ($19.99, Buena Vista Home Entertainment) is my favorite of the bunch. Williams gave a moving performance as professor John Keating in this powerfully emotional and inspiring movie.

Inspiring, in fact, is a word often repeated during the bonus retrospective, "Dead Poets: A Look Back." Most of the young cast members, including Ethan Hawke and Robert Sean Leonard ("House"), recall the movie that put them in the public eye and the director who was such an influence on them.

"He fought for all of us, he protected us, he inspired us," Leonard says of director Peter Weir. "It changed my career, and changed my life, too. Peter Weir tends to do that to people, I think even people who just see his movies."

Hawke calls Weir a "folk hero," who, very much like Keating's character, instilled the young actors with "visions of art, what cinema could be and what was possible."

"I was 18 years old and thought getting this role would save my life," recalls Hawke, who went on to star in such films as "Training Day" and "Before Sunset."

Also on hand is Kurtwood Smith ("That '70s Show"), who discusses his difficult role as the taskmaster father, and Norman Lloyd ("St. Elsewhere").

Conspicuously absent however, is Williams. In fact, his name is barely even mentioned during the retrospective.

This disc also includes one of the best bonus features I've seen: a 15-minute excerpt from a master class with Oscar-winning cinematographer John Seale. There's also a commentary by Weir, Seale and writer Thom Schulman and the featurette "Master of Sound: Alan Splet."

In "Good Morning Vietnam" ($19.99, Touchstone Home Entertainment), Williams revs it up, but also knows when to take it down a notch, in his portrayal of real-life radio DJ Adrian Cronauer, the first guy to play rock 'n' roll on Armed Forces Radio.

While the interviews for "Dead Poets Society" are new, those included on this disc appear to be much older. The "Production Diaries" segment also seems to be one documentary broken into six parts. Included are interviews with director Barry Levinson, producer Mark Johnson, the real Adrian Cronauer, and actors Robert Wuhl and Bruno Kirby Jr. The Raw Monologue feature, introduced by Levinson, is vintage Williams. Though it's called "raw," the monologues Williams is creating sound good to go for me.

***

Bill Murray has done some of his most interesting work recently in dramas including the newly released "Broken Flowers" (Universal, $29.98).

The Jim Jarmusch film stars Murray as a man on a cross-country trek to visit four former flames (Sharon Stone, Jessica Lange, Frances Conroy and Tilda Swinton).

The bonus features add up to only about 10 minutes, but they are quite clever and quirky (as one might expect from Jarmusch). "Broken Flowers From Start to Finish" threw me a bit, but once I caught on, I reveled in its creativity.

The featurette literally takes you from start to finish of making this movie in about seven minutes by focusing on the use of the "clap board" used to start filming each scene. So what you see is the clap board announcing each scene and then the first few seconds that follow. Sometimes, you'll even get a few extra seconds of Murray clowning around.

Murray's fine dramatic work, however, is no reason to ignore his comedies. Three of his funniest movies -- "Stripes (Extended Cut)," "Ghostbusters" and "Groundhog Day (Special Edition)" -- are being released in the three-disc "Classic Comedies Collection" (Sony Pictures, $24.95).

"Groundhog Day" has a commentary by director and fellow actor Harold Ramis, plus a documentary. "Stripes (Extended Cut)" has exactly what the name implies: six deleted scenes, now part of the film; plus a 60-minute documentary. "Ghostbusters" includes deleted scenes, featurettes and commentary.

Another of Sony's economy-priced, three-movie sets showcases the underdog in sports movies. "Rudy," "Radio" and "Jerry Maguire" are all part of "The Football Collection," ($24.96).

Director and writer Cameron Crowe's "Jerry Maguire," forever known for the lines "show me the money" and "you had me at hello," stars Tom Cruise as a big-time sports agent who loses his job and has to start over with the help of Renee Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr., in an Oscar-winning role.

Gooding also stars in "Radio," the true story of Robert "Radio" Kennedy, who helps inspire a team -- and a town.

"Rudy" is another true sports story, this one starring Sean Astin ("The Lord of the Rings") as the pint-sized Rudy who fights for his dream to play football with Notre Dame.

***

DVD Extra

Venom: Teenagers seeking the truth about a friend's death end up running for their lives through the Louisiana swamps in this film produced by Kevin Williamson ("Scream").

Bonus features: Storyboard-to-film comparison; a making-of featurette; cast auditions. ($29.99, Buena Vista Home Entertainment. Available now.)

