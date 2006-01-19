Capers joins coaching mix Two-time head man set to visit Bills

The Buffalo Bills have broadened their search for a new head coach.

Dom Capers, who has coached the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers, becomes the latest candidate to interview for the Bills job. A source close to Capers said he will meet with team owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. and General Manager Marv Levy today.

Capers, 55, joins four others in the running to fill the Bills' vacancy that was created by Mike Mularkey's abrupt resignation last week. Wilson and Levy talked to former Chicago Bears coach Dick Jauron on Tuesday and met with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike Sherman and Bills special teams coach Bobby April on Wednesday.

Former Bills wide receiver and Hall of Famer James Lofton was interviewed Thursday. Lofton, who just completed his fourth year as the San Diego Chargers' wide receivers coach, played four seasons in Buffalo and was on three of the Bills' four Super Bowl teams coached by Levy. Bringing in Lofton meets the NFL's requirement of including a minority in the interview process. Lofton also interviewed with the Oakland Raiders.

The Bills, Texans and Raiders are the last of the 10 teams trying to fill head coaching openings. The Texans are expected to hire Denver offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak once the Broncos' season is over.

Like Jauron and Sherman, Capers' NFL head coaching experience is a plus. He was the first coach of the Texans and Panthers when they entered the league as expansion franchises. Capers had an 18-46 record in four years in Houston, but he never won more than seven games in a season. He was fired after posting a league-worst 2-14 mark this season.

He had a better stay in Carolina, going 31-35 in four seasons from 1995 to '98 and leading the Panthers to the NFC Championship Game in their second year of existence.

Capers has 34 years of coaching experience, including the last 20 in the NFL. He served two years as defensive coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1999 to 2000) and held the same job for three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992 to '94).

His relationship with Bills Assistant GM Tom Modrak may have been a factor in getting an interview. Modrak headed the Steelers' college scouting department when Capers was there.

Capers is known as a classy guy with great integrity and has a proven defensive background. However, some of his choices for assistant coaches were viewed as questionable.

Capers fired offensive coordinator Chris Palmer two games into last season and replaced him with former Bills coordinator Joe Pendry, who was coaching the Texans' interior offensive line. The change didn't work as the Texans were the NFL's lowest-scoring team and ranked 30th in yards.

Quarterback David Carr, the top pick in the 2002 draft, regressed this season. Capers never put together an offensive line that could protect Carr, who has been sacked 208 times in four years, including a league-high 68 this season.

The defense wasn't much better under coordinator Vic Fangio, ranking last in the league in points allowed and next to last in total yards allowed.

Unless Capers wows Wilson and Levy, Jauron and Sherman should still be considered the leading candidates to replace Mularkey. Sources said Sherman was so impressive during his interview that he might be the front-runner.

The Bills haven't given a timetable as to when they will announce their new coach, but they need to work quickly to hire Mularkey's successor.

The Senior Bowl is next week, and the next coach can use that time in Mobile, Ala., to assemble his staff. With so many new head coaches already hired, the Bills' head man will have a lot of competition for assistants.

Nine of Mularkey's assistants are still under contract, though it's uncertain how many the next coach will retain.

Mularkey interviewed in Atlanta on Thursday for the Falcons' quarterbacks coach opening and is scheduled to meet with Miami coach Nick Saban today about the Dolphins' vacant offensive coordinator's job. Mularkey was a star player at Northeast High in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and played at the University of Florida. He still has family in the area.

In other Bills news, the team signed 12 free agents, including quarterbacks Tory Woodbury and Craig Ochs. Woodbury was on the Bills' offseason roster last spring but was cut during training camp. Ochs led Montana to the 2004 Division I-AA championship game and spent part of last summer in San Diego Chargers training camp.

Also signed were defensive tackles LaWaylon Brown, Eric Powell and Faafetai Tupa'i, linebackers Greg Carothers and Wendell Hunter, running back Fred Jackson, safety Rob Lee, place-kicker Nicholas Setta, offensive lineman Jason Thomas and defensive end Mark Word. Brown, Hunter, Lee and Powell spent the 2005 season on the Bills practice squad. Woodbury, Ochs, Brown, Jackson, Lee, Setta, Tupa'i and offensive lineman Dylan McFarland, who spent the final three games on the Bills' active roster, will be allocated to NFL Europe this year.

