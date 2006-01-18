Power Coalition to do audit

The Niagara Power Coalition decided Wednesday to hire accountants for a detailed examination of its last five years of operations.

"All gray areas should be addressed, thoroughly addressed," said coalition board President William Ross, chairman of the Niagara County Legislature. "I'd like to end this once and for all."

The financial examination would be less thorough than an official audit but detailed enough to make sure there aren't any questions about coalition finances as the group moves forward to address its new missions, Ross said.

The coalition has raised and spent more than $200,000 during years of working toward a settlement on the Niagara Power Project relicensing.

Some board members wanted to check that the money was spent appropriately. Others wanted an accounting as the coalition switches gears after the New York Power Authority reached a $1.1 billion settlement with coalition members last year.

Having signed a settlement with the Power Authority for cash and low-cost electricity over 50 years, the coalition has started work on how to use the electricity allotment.

Coalition finances have been handled by employees of the Niagara Falls School District.

The coalition is made up of Niagara County, the City of Niagara Falls, the towns of Lewiston and Niagara, and the Niagara Falls, Lewiston-Porter and Niagara-Wheatfield school districts.

Steven and Patrick Brown, brothers and certified public accountants in a Niagara Falls firm, were hired after a brief presentation. Patrick Brown said his firm would go through the coalition's checks, invoices and meeting minutes to track spending.

Coalition board members unanimously approved hiring the accountants, who will charge between $3,500 and $4,100 for the work. Patrick Brown said he could not estimate exactly how long the work would take because his firm might have to gather information, including ordering copies of checks from banks.

The question of whether coalition members would join a Niagara County power distribution agency or establish their own electrical distribution agencies was set aside for another day. Board members voted to have Harris Beach attorneys draw up the framework for a countywide distribution agency for discussion in coming months.

The board also re-elected its officers for another year: Ross, president; Niagara-Wheatfield School District business executive Kerin Dumphrey, vice president; Niagara Falls Mayor Vince Anello, treasurer.

