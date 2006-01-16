Beth Ann Eck, of Attica, died Saturday in Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, after a long illness. She was 34.

Born Beth Ann Ash in Warsaw, she worked in advertising and sales at Hardings Attica Furniture Store for more than 10 years.

A former Sheldon resident, Mrs. Eck was a 1989 graduate of Attica High School and earned an associate's degree in merchandising from Genesee Community College in Batavia.

Mrs. Eck was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Sheldon. She enjoyed painting and skiing.

She and her husband, Glenn J., were married June 18.

Survivors also include her parents, Donald and Irma Dole Ash of Sheldon, and two sisters, Carol Bey of Attica and Connie Tartick of North Tonawanda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Cecilia Church, Centerline Road, Sheldon. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

[BOQUARD]