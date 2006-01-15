LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>St. Bonaventure plans Mozart birthday events

ALLEGANY -- St. Bonaventure University will celebrate composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's 250th birthday with a pair of free films and a birthday cake contest in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

Prizes will be awarded for the most delicious cake, best decorated cake and the audience's favorite cake. The deadline for cake contest registrations is Wednesday. Entrants should call 375-2494.

The cake judging will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 29. Coffee and birthday cake will be served at 1:30.

The 1984 film "Amadeus," directed by Milos Forman, which won eight Academy Awards, will be shown at 7 p.m. on Mozart's birthday, Jan. 27. The 1975 film "The Magic Flute," directed by Ingmar Bergman, will be shown at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

-----

>King Day closings

This is how the following area offices and services will be affected today by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

City Court .... Closed

County courts .... Closed

State courts .... Closed

Federal courts .... Closed

City offices .... Closed

County offices .... Closed

State offices .... Closed

Federal offices .... Closed

Post Office .... Closed

Schools .... Closed

Banks .... Closed

Most stores .... Open

Metro Bus, Rail .... Sat. service

City garbage .... Regular