Governor wants $1 more for cigarettes New tax would fund anti-smoking effort

Smokers would pay an extra $1 per pack as the state sharply expands efforts to lure New Yorkers away from cigarettes, including pumping $15 million into research efforts at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

The tax and anti-smoking initiative will be proposed next week in Gov. George E. Pataki's 2006 state budget.

The new tax -- $2.50 per pack -- would, if approved by the Legislature, be the nation's highest. For the state's 2.7 million smokers, it could raise the cost of some packs of cigarettes to nearly $7. The tax hike would apply only outside New York City, where the tax rate is already at $3 per pack.

"We believe, strongly, that raising the cigarette tax diminishes smoking, especially among young people," said John Cape, the governor's budget director, who confirmed Friday the tax increase will be a part of the governor's budget proposal set to be released Tuesday.

The tax would bring in $308 million this year.

Health groups -- for years criticizing Pataki for a lack of commitment to anti-smoking efforts -- praised the get-tough campaign against the tobacco industry and the tax hike.

The Center for a Tobacco Free New York estimated the higher tax and new prevention efforts will reduce smoking rates in New York by a third by 2010, meaning a million fewer smokers.

"This is huge," said Russell Sciandra, the group's director.

Donald Distasio, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society's eastern division, said the tax hike effectively prices cigarettes as too steep for many smokers, especially teenagers.

"This really isn't a tax," he said. "It's a rebate for health."

But the Pataki administration was silent Friday on whether it will enforce state law requiring the collection of taxes on cigarette sales by Indian retailers to non-Indians. If it doesn't begin the collection effort, non-Indian retailers say an even higher state tax would further encourage tax-free sales by Seneca Nation and other tribes.

Cape said the revenue estimate for the higher tax is based on current collection efforts -- a statement that worried non-Indian retail groups who fear the Pataki administration will, as it has done in the past, ignore a law passed by the Legislature to force collection of the taxes on Indian sales.

Cape declined to say what will happen March 1 -- when the state Tax Department is supposed to start collecting taxes at the wholesale level on cigarettes sold to Indian reservations.

"As far as we're concerned, any discussion of cigarette tax revenue in this budget ought to focus exclusively on collecting the taxes they've been letting escape all these years," said James Calvin, executive director of the New York State Association of Convenience Stores.

"The status quo is one thing. It's one thing not to do anything. It's quite another to make the situation worse," he said.

The Pataki administration as recently as last week was considering a $1.50-per-pack hike to equalize the rate across New York. The statewide level is now $1.50 per pack. New York City charges an additional $1.50 per pack in local taxes.

The new plan would set a statewide rate of $2.50 per pack, while allowing New York City to charge 50 cents per pack on top of that. That plan would mean New York City would be losing revenues because it would see its local tax drop from $1.50 to 50 cents.

But Cape said the state would make New York City whole -- about $50 million this year -- for the tax loss.

The state Assembly has backed cigarette taxes in the past. But the GOP-led Senate this week said it was opposed to any tax increases this year.

After giving New York City its $50 million, the state would get about $260 million this year. It will move $55 million of that into a tougher, anti-smoking and prevention effort. The nearly $100 million to be spent by the state this year would be the nation's highest and meet what federal health officials say is what the state should be spending on anti-smoking efforts.

The plan calls for $15 million in new funding to go to research efforts at Roswell Park.

But Lisa Damiani, Roswell's lobbyist, said the money would go to Roswell's overall research efforts and not specifically the tobacco-control programs.

The tobacco industry said New York should be prepared to see an increase in tax evasion by smokers if the governor's proposal is accepted.

