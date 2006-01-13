Big 4 teams 'D'-termined to end woes UB hopes ball pressure ends defenseless feeling

All four schools in the Big 4 are in town tonight and more than 12,000 fans are expected to watch the games on area courts. When they give the "De-fense, De-fense" chant, it would be a good idea if the home teams were paying attention.

Defensive woes were at the core of this week's meltdowns by St. Bonaventure and Canisius while Niagara has struggled preventing points all year. And the University at Buffalo's 'D' has been tattered the last three games after the Bulls went 10-1 in non-conference play.

"We've gotten a little lackadaisical," admitted UB senior guard Roderick Middleton, whose team plays Western Michigan tonight at 7 in Alumni Arena (Radio 1520 AM). "Maybe we let our record get to our heads a little bit. We've got to get back to work, put on our hard hats and get it done defensively again."

UB is 11-3 overall but 1-2 in the Mid-American Conference. The Bulls' last three opponents are shooting 53.8 percent from the field and averaging 73 points. In their first 11 games, the Bulls held foes to 44.4 percent and 64.1 points.

Numbers show similar trouble on the defensive end around the Big 4:

*Canisius (4-9, 3-2) had held seven of its previous nine opponents under 70 but gave up a Koessler Center-record 58 points in the second half of Thursday's 95-80 loss to Loyola. The Golden Griffins try to bounce back against Iona (10-3, 4-1) today at 2 (Radio 710 AM).

*Niagara (4-9, 1-4) hosts Loyola (10-3, 4-1) tonight at 7 in the Gallagher Center (Radio 1440 AM). The Purple Eagles beat Fairfield, 78-73, Thursday night but the Stags became their eighth straight opponent to crack 70. NU has allowed 74.8 points per game, 289th out of the 334 Division I schools.

*St. Bonaventure (6-8, 0-3) hosts Rhode Island (7-6, 1-1) in Atlantic 10 play in the Reilly Center (7 p.m., Radio 1300 AM and 95.7 FM) after getting torched for an average of 91 points in their last two games, losses to Xavier and Temple. Bona had allowed just 67.9 in its first 12 outings.

UB's defensive demise has been particularly puzzling, since the Bulls had held 10 of their first 12 foes under 70 points. But UB gave up 84 points in an overtime loss at Northern Illinois and fell behind, 27-6, in an 73-70 loss Wednesday at Toledo.

"We have to get aggressive. We have to deny passes," Middleton said. "The last couple games, teams have been catching it too easy on the perimeter. We've got to knock passes down, put more ball pressure on and get more defensive rebounds."

Coach Reggie Witherspoon noted the Bulls' inconsistent offense has contributed to trouble at the other end by taking quick shots and not passing enough.

"It got to be a vicious cycle," he said. "We don't get (defensive) stops, we come down and take another quick shot, then don't stop them again on the other end."

UB has won 11 straight at home but Western Michigan (4-9, 1-2) has rolled in its last two trips here, posting an 84-54 victory two years ago and winning in Alumni last year, 70-53. The Bulls avenged that loss at Western and again in the semifinals of the MAC Tournament in Cleveland.

"I'm sure Western feels good in our building," Witherspoon said. "We've got to buckle it down and defend and rebound to give ourselves a chance."

Tonight's game is huge for the Bulls so they don't fall further behind the leaders in the MAC East. While UB has lost twice, four other East schools have combined to go 13-0 against the MAC West. Thus, Miami (Ohio) leads the East at 4-0 while Ohio, Akron and Kent State are all 3-0.

"You've really got to win at home and get ones on the road when you have a chance," Witherspoon said. "That's the stinging part of the two losses."

***

The UB women (6-7, 1-1) are also at home tonight, playing Ohio University in a 5 p.m. game (Radio 1340 AM). Ohio is 4-9, 1-1. Because it's a doubleheader, ticket prices are $20, $18 and $16.

