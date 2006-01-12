Dennis Straughter Jr., Buffalo businessman Feb. 11, 1949 -- Jan. 5, 2006

Services for Dennis Straughter Jr., a Buffalo businessman, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Chapel of Buffalo, 66 E. Utica St. Burial will be private.

Mr. Straughter died unexpectedly Jan. 5 in his West Side home. He was 56.

Born in Buffalo, he attended East High School and, as a Marine, served in the Military Police. A hairstylist, he had salons and spas on Elmwood Avenue and also operated a limousine service.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Bertenia Flood Straughter; a son, Dennis of Buffalo and the Bronx; and three daughters, Lovella Straughter Collins, Denneceia and Bertenia; and three brothers, Tyrone, Ronnie and Thomas Sweetwine; and five sisters, Alfreda, Melinda Newburn, Dorthia Lawson,Sharon Lawson and Brenda Lawson, all of Buffalo; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

