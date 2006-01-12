Alito didn't cost himself the job Republican president, Senate will get their conservative choice as a justice

Is U.S. Supreme Court nominee Samuel A. Alito Jr. conservative? You bet. Is he qualified? On the basis of experience and judicial temperament, demonstrably yes. And, after the Senate hearings now allowing minority Democrats to voice their fears and state their own ideological leanings, Alito probably should not be denied confirmation.

Presidents nominate Supreme Court justices, and this president's selection of conservatives for the high court is the inevitable outcome of the 2004 elections, a factor most Americans clearly understood at the time. Alito, an experienced appeals court judge, has said nothing egregious enough to disqualify himself from this post. Nor, despite the hopes of Senate liberals, is he likely to have triggered enough GOP defections to derail the Republican 55-44 majority in the Senate.

Although abortion has been the litmus test for nominations, another issue Alito would face as a justice is more fundamentally important to the structure of this republic. The nation faces a test of presidential powers, including warrantless wiretaps. We welcome Alito's declaration that the Bill of Rights "applies at all times -- and it's particularly important . . . in times of war and in times of national crisis because that's when there's the greatest temptation to depart from them."

That reassurance rightly echoes the definitions of presidential power, and its limits, advanced just after World War II by influential and widely admired Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, a Western New Yorker. Alito must, as a justice, live up to his testimony this week that nobody, even the president, is above the law, and that the Bill of Rights is a safeguard against abuse of power. He must put those words to work in defining as well as applying the law in the light of the Constitution.

That is more crucial to the republic than a litmus test on abortion. Alito promised an "open mind" on abortion arguments and said he has "no agenda" to overturn Roe v. Wade. That is a safe and dissembling response, but it may be the most pro-choice advocates can hope for. He has done nothing so far to cost himself the job.