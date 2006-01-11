Gladys J. Stephens Oct. 2, 1932 -- Jan. 9, 2006

Services for Gladys J. Stephens of Atlanta, a retired baker at the Wonder Bread bakery, will be at noon Friday in Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan St., after a wake at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Mrs. Stephens died Monday in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, after a brief illness. She was 73.

A native of Lackawanna, she had lived in Buffalo until 1993, when she moved to Atlanta.

Mrs. Stephens worked at Wonder Bread for 15 years, retiring in 1992.

Survivors include two daughters, Esther Hunter of Rochester and Jacqueline of Atlanta; two sons, Allen Fagins of Rochester and Dale of Buffalo; two sisters, Lena Williams of Rochester and Irene Clark of Buffalo; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

