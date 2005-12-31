The jumbo appeal of shrimp Exotic tasts of the cuddly crustacean

There's an oceanful of reasons shrimp are the most popular shellfish in the world.

They take seconds to cook, work with a galaxy of flavors, and now that they're extensively farmed in Asia, they're relatively inexpensive.

They're even 99 percent fat-free - but they don't have to stay that way.

Shrimp are habit-forming, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. With a beastie this versatile, there's joy in spinning the wheel every once in a while.

So here's a new look at some old favorites - shrimp cocktail, fried shrimp - and a handful of more exotic takes on the cuddly crustacean. Shrimp bathed in coconut milk, ginger and cilantro get fired up on the grill Thai style; and pureed with shallots and garlic for shrimp toast, a memorable Asian appetizer.

Most Western New Yorkers will grasp the fact that we're not exactly a seaside community. The shrimp we can get is frozen. Unfortunately, much of it does not stay that way.

Frozen shrimp retains most of its flavor, and doesn't suffer from the Arctic chill. Thawed before it's offered to customers, however, shrimp becomes a test of a seafood counter's popularity and staff scruples. If it's not purchased promptly, or discarded on time, it gets stinky.

Avoiding stinky shrimp is exquisitely simple. Stock your freezer with raw shrimp, and you'll never go back. They thaw in 10 or 15 minutes in running cold water, and make trusting the fishmonger a non-factor.

Shoppers can buy shrimp frozen that's already been cooked, of course. The poor things suffer so, in both taste and texture, that they must rank among the worst trades of convenience for edibility in the modern supermarket. That's because you can cook shrimp in less than five minutes, over practically any heat source short of a votive candle.

Frying pan, broiler, deep-fryer, grill - equal opportunity shrimp sizzlers. Now, this might be controversial, so the faint of heart should cover their eyes for the next paragraph: What's not particularly helpful is a big pot of boiling water. Unless you're making soup. Because where does the shrimp flavor go while you're boiling it? Into the water.

Try dry heat and see if it doesn't make a difference in producing lovely shrimp for your upgraded shrimp cocktail. Take a few minutes to make your own cocktail sauce. If freshly shredded horseradish doesn't make a believer out of you, it will at least resolve that lingering head cold.

We added a layer of guacamole for added richness and presentation pizzazz, but the sauce is the thing. Broil the shrimp on a sheet pan under the broiler, watching carefully, or toss them on the barbie. Either way, the five minutes' cooking time you didn't save by buying aging precooked creatures will be rewarded.

We've offered a beer batter to throw a curve into the usual fried shrimp batter order. It turns out that it's not just for the Friday fish fry.

Properly grilled shrimp are a revelation - smoky and marked by fire yet still moist and not rubbery. A hot fire and watchful eye are your best tools.

The next time that you have a stale baguette on your counter, remember these magic words: shrimp toast. Old bread can find no finer end. And if your cupboard finds itself temporarily between shallots, plain old onion will do in a pinch. Just try it with shallots next time for the real deal.

Deluxe shrimp cocktail

1 pound hefty shrimp, shelled with tails left on

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup canned tomatoes

1/8 cup (or so) fresh shredded horseradish root

1/4 cup fresh lime or lemon juice

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

For avocado layer:

1 ripe Haas avocado, pitted and mashed

1/2 teaspoon salt

Whir tomatoes with ketchup, chili powder, citrus juice and horseradish in food processor until smooth. Toss shrimp in oil. Broil or grill over high heat until done, 2 minutes on one side, 1 on the other. Scoop avocado from skin and mash with salt. Spoon 1/4 cup cocktail sauce into martini glass. Spoon avocado mixture into glass in one layer. Add rest of cocktail sauce to top. Arrange shrimp on rim of glass.

Grilled Thai shrimp

1 pound shelled shrimp

1 can coconut milk (Chaokoh preferred)

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves and stems

1/8 cup chopped fresh ginger

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar or honey

Whir garlic, ginger and cilantro in a food processor until minced. Add remaining ingredients, except shrimp, and blend until well combined. Pour over shrimp and marinate for at least 2 hours, or as long as overnight. Shake off excess and skewer in rows so they lie flat. Grill over savage heat, using lump hardwood charcoal if possible. A minute or two on the first side, and a minute on the second might be all it takes, depending on the heat. Slice one open to check; once they're white or pink instead of translucent they're done. Serve immediately, with a squeeze of lime.

Simpler versions of the marinade work well, too. Only the coconut milk, garlic and something salty are essential. Omit the cilantro, ginger and curry powder, and replace the fish sauce with soy sauce or just salt, and it'll still be tasty.

Grilled Italian-style shrimp

1 pound shelled shrimp

1/4 cup minced garlic

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 to 2 teaspoons lemon zest (about 1 lemon's worth)

1 teaspoon hot pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Toss shrimp with other ingredients. Marinate for at least 2 hours, or as long as overnight. Shake off excess and skewer in rows so they lie flat. Grill over savage heat, using lump hardwood charcoal if possible. A minute or two on the first side, and a minute on the second might be all it takes, depending on the heat level. Slice one open to check; once they're white or pink instead of translucent they're done. Serve immediately, with a squeeze of lemon.

Shrimp in beer batter

1 pound shelled shrimp

12 ounces beer (preferably flavorful, such as Flying Bison's Dawn Patrol Gold)

1 1/2 cups flour for batter

1 cup flour for dredging

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper (optional)

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

Whisk 1 1/2 cups of flour into beer, then salt and, if using, chili powder. Put 1 cup flour in another bowl. Pour 2 inches of oil into fryer and heat oil to 375 degrees. Roll shrimp in flour, then dip in batter and shake off excess. (If you leave the tails on when you peel them, they make handy dipping handles). Fry for 2 to 3 minutes, until golden brown. Drain on paper towels, and reserve shrimp on covered plate in warm oven until all shrimp are cooked. Serve immediately - preferably with an icy Dawn Patrol.

Shrimp toast

1 pound shelled shrimp

1 baguette or small-diameter loaf, cut into 1/2 inch slices

2 garlic cloves

4 shallots

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

3 to 4 grinds fresh ground pepper

Sesame seeds

Vegetable oil for frying

Add garlic, shallots and ginger to food processor bowl. Whir until finely minced. Add shrimp and remaining ingredients except bread and sesame seeds. Pulse until well chopped but stop before it's a fine paste. Spread about a tablespoon on each slice of bread, smoothing the mixture from edge to edge. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, pressing them into the shrimp mixture.

Pour at least an inch of oil into fryer. Heat oil to 350 degrees; a bit of bread should bubble merrily if dipped into the oil. Place slices, shrimp side down, into the oil. After about 2 minutes, turn them over. After about another minute, remove them to drain on layers of paper towels. Serve warm with dipping sauce.

Vietnamese dipping sauce (Nuoc cham)

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup Vietnamese or Thai fish sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

1 small red chile pepper, seeded and minced , (optional ) or 2 teaspoons Sriracha or other hot sauce

Mash minced garlic into sugar in a small bowl. Add other ingredients, and stir to dissolve sugar. If possible, let set for an hour to allow flavors to mingle before serving.