Listening Post / Brief reviews of select releases

>Pop

Susheela Raman, "Music For Crocodiles" (EMI/Narada). Susheela Raman's "Music For Crocodiles" rescues "fusion" from its dirty word status. It's a languid, ethereal collection of songs gorgeously mixed by Joe Henry compatriot S. Husky Hoskulds, but even more significantly, it represents a true melding of Indian music and Anglo-pop, with shades of folk, traditional Indian fare and jazz bolstering Raman's smoky voice and elegant phrasing. Half the songs are sung in English, one in French, the rest in the singer's native South Indian dialect. Happily, this stuff defies conventional categorization. It's daring, a fact belied by the easy and graceful air hanging over the music. There's plenty of musical heft here, some serious soloing on a wide variety of instruments -- check Vincent Segal's fiery electric cello exposition on the title track, for example -- and the songwriting is wholly satisfactory. Pretty close to an instant classic. Review: Three 1/2 stars (Out of four) (Jeff Miers)

-----

>Jazz

Buddy Rich, "Argo, Emarcy and Verve Small Group Sessions" (Mosaic, seven discs, by mail only from Mosaic Records, 35 Melrose Place, Stamford, Conn. 06902 or www.mosaicrecords.com). Buddy Rich wasn't the greatest drummer in jazz history -- not by a long shot. But he was the greatest drum showman jazz ever had. No drummer's showboating was ever more fun to watch. And his swing -- heavy as it was -- was pure adrenaline even to musicians of vastly greater rhythmic subtlety and invention. In his own groups from 1953 to 1961, he did wondrous things with all kinds of settings -- big band all the way down to quartet (with saxophonist Flip Philips). His chops were legendary -- not least with brushes, on which he was one of the all-time jazz masters. And his company on this seven-disc Buddy Rich festival is, besides Philips -- legendary: Harry "Sweets" Edison, Ben Webster, Jimmy Rowles, Sonny Criss, Oscar Peterson and a passel of Basie's finest (including Thad Jones, Frank Wess and Freddie Green) and some West Coast luminatires (Frank Rosolino, Buddy Collette). It isn't immortal jazz, maybe, but it is unfailingly joyful to listen to. Review: Three 1/2 stars (Jeff Simon)

-----

>Punk

Rev Co, "Cocked and Loaded" (MegaForce). Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen offers his latest version of Rev Co, this one a star-studded affair featuring Gibby Haynes of the B------- Surfers, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Jello Biafra, and Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander, among others. You get what you'd expect here -- raunchy industrial rock with a sleazy edge, wall-of-sludge production, and some far-reaching, fully-loaded rock guitar playing. Hearing Gibbons and Nielsen trade solos while Biafra howls "Dead End Streets" is a howl. The Bauhaus rock-noir classic "Caliente (Dark Entries)" is delightfully intoned by the always eerie Haynes. Zander screams deliciously, backing lead vocalist Stevie Banch on the torrid "Pole Grinder." Not for the faint of heart, or pre-teens. But for consenting adults. . . well, crank it up. Review: Three stars (J.M.)

-----

>Classical

Andreas Scholl, "Arias for Senesino" (Decca Universal). We're living in the surprise era of the celebrity countertenor, and Scholl, one of the greatest, lends a lively authenticity to arias by Handel, Albinoni, Lotti and Scarlatti written for Senesino, a celebrity alto castrato whose name meant "the Sienese." The countertenor voice is admittedly an acquired taste. But it's the closest we come to the way Senesino and his colleagues must have sounded 300 years ago. Scholl's smooth, assured approach brings out the music's grace and bracing excitement, which hasn't faded over the centuries. The long, legato tones of "Dove sei, amato bene?" from Handel's "Rodelinda" brings out the sheer beauty of his voice. Review: Three stars (Mary Kunz Goldman)