Around town / Public meetings in local communities this week

>Alden

The Town Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 3311 Wende Road.

Also this week:

* The Village Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Village Hall, 13336 Broadway.

* The School Board will hold a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Alden High School, 13190 Park.

-----

>Boston

Four officials will be sworn in at noon today at the Town Hall, 8500 Boston State Road. They are: Supervisor William Eagan, Town Board members Richard Hawkins and Cathleen Dobson, and Town Justice Debra Bender.

Also this week:

* The Town Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for agenda review and at 7:30 p.m. for its regular session. Both meetings are in the Town Hall and open to the public.

-----

>Buffalo

The Common Council will hold its reorganization meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday Lawmakers are expected to re-elect David A. Franczyk president and appoint Niagara representative Dominic J. Bonifacio Jr. as majority leader. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

Also this week:

* Common Council's Civil Service Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

* Common Council's Finance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

* Common Council's Legislation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

* Common Council's Community Development Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

* The quarterly meeting of the Commission on Citizens' Rights and Community Relations will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Room 1417 of City Hall.

-----

>Cheektowaga

The Town Board will meet at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in Town Hall, 3301 Broadway at Union Road. The board will conduct a public hearing on a proposal to prohibit convicted sex offenders from living within 1,500 feet of a school, park, playground or day care center.

Also this week:

* The Cheektowaga-Sloan School Board will hold a work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the board room of the Woodrow Wilson School, 166 Halstead Ave.

* The Conservation Advisory Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the council office conference room in Town Hall.

* The joint boards of education (Cleveland Hill, Maryvale, Cheektowaga Sloan and Cheektowaga) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the chorus room in Cheektowaga Central High School, 3600 Union Road.

-----

>Eden

The Town Board will hold its annual reorganizational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, 2795 East Church St.

-----

>Evans

The Town Board will hold its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Town Hall, 8787 Erie Road, with its regular session following at 7:30.

-----

>Hamburg

The Hamburg Village Board will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Village Hall, 100 Main St., following a 5:30 p.m. work session.

Also this week:

* Frontier Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Educational Center, 5120 Orchard Ave.

* Blasdell Village Board will hold a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Village Hall, 121 Miriam Ave.

-----

>Lackawanna

Newly elected city officials will take their oaths of office at noon today in the Lackawanna Senior Center, 230 Martin Road.

-----

>North Collins

The Village Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Village Hall, 10543 Main St.

-----

>Orchard Park

The Town Board will hold its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with its regular session following at 7 p.m. The meetings are in the Municipal Building, 4295 South Buffalo St.

Also this week:

* The Conservation Board will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room of the Municipal Center.

-----

>City of Tonawanda

The Common Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 200 Niagara St. The meeting will be preceded by an informal session at 6 p.m.