Frederick J. Joseph, retired businessman Oct. 7, 1920 -- Dec. 22, 2005

A Mass of Christian Burial for Frederick J. Joseph, of Eden, was offered Wednesday in St. Joseph Maronite Church after prayers in Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home.

Burial was in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

Mr. Joseph, a retired Olean businessman, died Dec. 22 in Mercy Hospital, Buffalo, after a lengthy illness. He was 85.

Born in Olean, he was a 1938 graduate of Olean High School. After graduation, he began working for Sutter & Goldberg in the coin-operated amusement business.

Mr. Joseph served with the Army during World War II and was a member of the Army Reserve for 10 years.

After his active duty, he returned to Sutter & Goldberg, then later became Ed Headland's partner in United Amusement Co. In 1981, the two started Playven Enterprises; Headland retired, and Mr. Joseph ran the company until he retired in 2003 because of illness.

He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Maronite Church and had served on the board of directors at St. Bonaventure University. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a Shriner.

He also was a former member of the Bolivar Golf Club and Bartlett Country Club, as well as various American Legion posts.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, the former Frances Proffitt; two sons, James J. of North Syracuse and Frederick J. Jr. of Ellicottville; two daughters, Mary J. Emery of Hampton, N.H., and Anne F. Grimaldi of Lake View; two brothers, Mielad of Olean and Francis of East Rutherford, N.J.; two sisters, Victoria Donavan and Virginia, both of Olean; and nine grandchildren.

