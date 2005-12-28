POLICE & COURTS - Southern Tier

Both drivers charged in ambulance-car crash

WELLSVILLE -- Village police charged both drivers after a volunteer ambulance and a car collided about 5 p.m. Monday at South Main Street and Route 417.

The Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, Kelison R. Helms III, 37, of Wellsville, was charged with running a red light. The other driver, Wayne R. Torrey, 23, of Wellsville, was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Two members of the ambulance crew sought medical attention in Jones Memorial Hospital here after the crash, police said.

The ambulance was responding to an auto accident on Andover Road, about two miles east of the village. No one was injured in that crash.