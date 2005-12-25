Bills' win is extra special Unit is poised to be tops in NFL, again

The Cincinnati Bengals threw down a gauntlet by introducing their special teams before Saturday's game with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals entered the game ranked third in the NFL in kickoff coverage and second in kickoff returns. They were ready to make a statement.

"We took that as an insult," said Bills special teamer Josh Stamer.

"Well, I think that showed they had respect for us," said Coy Wire.

"They had talk in the newspaper about how good their special teams were," said Mario Haggan. "They weren't disrespecting us, but we felt it was a challenge. We thrive on being No. 1, and we stepped up to the challenge."

The Bills showed who is No. 1 in the NFL on special teams with a remarkable showing in the 37-27 upset of the Bengals.

The highlights:

* Terrence McGee returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. McGee and Jim Leonhard teamed up on a reverse on the opening kickoff of the second half to set up the offense at the Cincinnati 46.

* The Bills recovered an onside kickoff in the first quarter.

* A Bengals kickoff return unit that was averaging 24.8 yards a return was held to runbacks of 12, 7, 14, 25, 15 and 28 yards.

* Roscoe Parrish had punt returns of 15 and 23 yards.

* Brian Moorman boomed a 52-yard punt with no return to flip the field position in the second quarter.

* Rian Lindell kicked three field goals and perfectly executed the onside dribbler.

"Those guys made a ton of plays," said Bills special teams coach Bobby April. "They just really came focused, ready to play."

The Bills ranked No. 1 in the NFL on special teams last year, according to the Dallas Morning News' comprehensive rating system. They are a virtual lock to be No. 1 again this year.

In fact, the Bills have an outside chance to sweep the four major special teams categories -- which would be a near impossible grand slam.

Entering this weekend's games, the Bills' special teams were ranked No. 2 in kickoff returns, No. 7 in punt returns, No. 2 in net punting average and No. 1 in kickoff coverage.

They're guaranteed to move up to No. 1 on kickoff returns, and they will stay No. 1 in kickoff coverage. They remain just about one-tenth of a point behind Miami in net punting. Punt returns are likely to move up a couple of spots.

So they are one more good punting day and one punt return for a touchdown away from being the best in all four categories.

"It would be nice to do it, but it's almost impossible," said April. "And I'm sure the Jets (the Bills' final opponent) are going to try to get in our way."

Last year, the Bills were a landslide winner in the race for the No. 1 special teams unit. They returned three kickoffs and two punts for scores and had a blocked punt return for a touchdown.

McGee's score against the Bengals was the first special teams TD of the year. But this year has been almost as great for April's units.

Last year's units ranked No. 1 in kickoff return average, No. 5 in punt return average, No. 13 in net punting and No. 2 in kickoff coverage.

McGee's touchdown, along with several other good returns, pushed him to the top of the league entering the final weekend. His average is 31.0 yards, and he moved ahead of Houston Pro Bowler Jerome Mathis (29.06).

"On special teams the only thing we've been missing is a touchdown," McGee said. "I thought I was stuck (around the 23-yard line) but I bounced it outside and was all by myself."

The Bills are all by themselves atop the special teams world.

