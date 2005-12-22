Trip to ground zero is life-changing event

I feel humbled -- truly humbled. As head chaperone and newsletter editor for the Western New York Children's Chorus, I felt it only fitting that I should write about that group's Chamber Choir trip to New York City.

In my haste to write about the big tour and the prestigious performance at Carnegie Hall, though, I missed the real story.

The essay I wrote became an itinerary, highlighting the events of the tour. What I was lax in mentioning were the emotions and feelings of the event, the true importance of the trip, the experiences lived and felt by these kids as they formed new friendships and witnessed sights they've never seen before.

I was brought back to reality when I received a submission for the newsletter from one of the choristers who was on the tour. It wasn't about the fame and glory of having been on TV in the audience of "Good Morning America," and it didn't even mention the standing ovation performance in Carnegie Hall. Instead, from a teenager came the true story -- an individual account packed with the emotion and feelings that my essay lacked.

Here's what choir member Erin Deuso wrote:

"I never realized. I never realized how much emotion being at ground zero would bring me. I never truly realized the reality of it all.

"We were told that we were going to ground zero, and I just thought, 'OK, it would be good to pay respect to those who lost their lives.' I never really thought about it. I expected to see normal people with normal faces in a normal mood just going to see a site.

"I saw normal people but they weren't in a normal mood. I didn't see one smiling face. It was so much more than I expected. Everything was.

"This wave of emotion hit me hard in the gut, like a rock. I felt a sense of guilt at never realizing in complete seriousness the gravity of the event. I knew it was serious but it just got brushed off, people got over it. Now I feel like a spoiled brat who doesn't appreciate enough the things that she has. I felt like crying but I couldn't let my tears show for fear they wouldn't stop.

"We met a man from the Salvation Army. He was standing in front of where the towers stood, and was ringing his bell trying to collect change. He said some things that made me think.

"He told us that America is a trend-setter and that the rest of the world watches our every move, and what we do reflects back on us from the rest of the world. When we were hit on Sept. 11, 2001, people saw how we all came together as a nation in support of each other. And I've finally come to realize how amazing the world is that we live in.

"This man was from Zimbabwe, and he said ever since he was a 6-year-old boy, he knew that America was where he wanted to be. I've never lived anywhere but here, but I know now how he might feel that way. I can now proudly say that I share the same love that he does for this country, and that that kind of love will never die.

"I'm not sure how or if his words affected anyone else, but those words will live on with me forever."

I am humbled and honored by the real story, a chorister's personal account of a truly memorable experience.