POLICE & COURTS - North Suburban

Three teens accused of robbing deliveryman

Three teenagers were charged with the armed robbery of a pizza deliveryman at Block and Statler streets at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Buffalo police said.

James L. Eldridge, 16, of Theodore Street and Samuel Welch, 16, of Rogers Avenue were each charged with two counts of robbery, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon. They and an unidentified juvenile are accused of holding up the deliveryman with a BB gun.

Police saw one of the bandits running along Theodore Street and through Zelmer Street yards carrying a white food box. Ferry Fillmore District Officers Jerry Guilian, Jose Colon, Ralph Skinner and John Lopez tracked down the suspects and apprehended them.

Eldridge also was charged with obstructing governmental administration, police said.

-----

Something familiar about this bank robber

The man who robbed a Broadway HSBC Bank branch last week may be responsible for a Wednesday morning robbery at the same bank, Buffalo police reported.

Employees at the branch at 1017 Broadway told police the man passed a note to a teller there just before 10 a.m. stating: "I want hundreds, fifties, twenties and no funny moves, I got a gun. No bag just give me the money."

The suspect made off with an undetermined sum of cash and fled east on Broadway.

Police believe the man held up the same bank just after 2 p.m. Dec. 14.

He is 35 years old, clean-shaven and bald and goes by the first name of "George." He has a tattoo of a girl's name on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes detectives at 851-4511.