Elizabeth Dowd, administrative aide to judge Sept. 22, 1920 -- Dec. 19, 2005

Elizabeth T. "Bette" Dowd, who was an administrative aide to U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara during the 1980s, died Monday in Edna Tina Nursing Home, Rochester. She was 85.

Born Elizabeth Bohen in South Buffalo, she attended Mount Mercy High School. She later lived in Lake View and moved to Rochester in 2001.

Her first husband, Robert W. Martin Sr., died in 1973, and her second husband, William H. Dowd, died in 2001.

Surviving are two sons, Robert W. Martin Jr. of Fort Myers, Fla., and Patrick Martin of Rochester; two stepsons, Thomas Dowd of Cedar Park, Texas, and Robert Dowd of Seattle; two grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Services were private.

