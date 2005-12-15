LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Bus drivers union gets single health provider

The bus drivers union in the Williamsville School District recently became the third in the district to move to a single health care provider.

The School Board this week unanimously approved a five-year contract with the union that features Independent Health as the sole provider. Approximately two-thirds of the union's 75 members are eligible for health insurance. The move to a single provider is expected to yield an annual savings of $15,300 for the district, a spokeswoman said.

Employees also agreed to begin contributing 3 percent of the cost of their premiums, starting in 2008. That should bring the district an annual savings of about $12,425.

The contract also includes annual salary increases averaging about 2.3 percent. The agreement with the Transportation Unit of the Civil Service Employees Association expires June 30, 2010.

***

YMCA Teen Leaders Club running holiday toy drive

The Southtowns Family YMCA Teen Leaders Club is conducting a holiday toy drive through Dec. 23 in the lobby of the "Y" building, 1620 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca.

The teenagers are collecting new, unwrapped toys in conjunction with West Seneca AmeriCorps and the Western New York Holiday Partnership.

The drive will run from 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

***

Referendums scheduled Feb. 21 on water district

The Wales Town Board has scheduled a referendum on creating a new water district, with voting from noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 in Town Hall on Route 20A.

The same day, there will be a referendum in Aurora, parts of which are in the district. Both must pass for the $7.3 million project to go forward.

***

D'Youville offering grants to assist combat veterans

D'Youville College is offering a new scholarship for combat veterans who enroll in the college's undergraduate or master's programs.

The grants, effective in January, will provide up to $7,000 per year for current or honorably discharged members of the military who served at some point in a designated combat zone.

The grants are available for full- or part-time students. For more information, call the Admissions Office at 829-7600.