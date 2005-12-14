Ferraro - Northrop

The engagement of Lauren A. Ferraro of Reston, Va., daughter of Jane and George Ferraro of East Aurora, to Cary N. Northrop of Reston, son of Mary Christina and Clyde Northrop of Rockville, Md., is announced. A Sept. 16 wedding in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, East Aurora, and a reception in Roycroft Inn are being planned. The bride-elect is an intern architect with Custom Design Concepts Architecture & Interiors, McLean, Va. Her fiance is chief executive officer of Southwest Distribution, Washington, D.C. They are graduates of Norwich University.