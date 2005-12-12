POLICE & COURTS

>Fire in Falls duplex routs 12 in two families

NIAGARA FALLS -- A dozen people were being assisted by the American Red Cross after fire tore through their duplex late Monday, Niagara Falls fire investigators reported.

The fire started in the attic of the older two-family home at 741 Eighth St. at about 7:30 p.m.

One family of nine and another of three were displaced by the blaze but were uninjured, fire officials said.

Damage was pegged at $30,000.

Fire investigators said the cause of the blaze remained undetermined late Monday night.

-----

>House fire quickly doused; smoke detector credited

SINCLAIRVILLE -- A smoke detector is being credited with helping to prevent serious damage to a home just outside Sinclairville on Monday morning.

Sinclairville Fire Chief Jim Miller said crews from three departments made quick work of an attic fire at the Herb home on Thornton Road. Sinclairville crews were called to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. after the smoke detector awakened the homeowners.

The homeowners were able to direct firefighters to the flames, and they were quickly extinguished.

Miller said firefighters from Gerry and Cassadaga assisted, while Rescue-7 from Fluvanna was on standby. No one was hurt.

Firefighters were at the scene about two hours. The county's Fire Investigation Team is looking for the cause.