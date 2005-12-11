WNY native is living her dream Dr. Helene Gayle to lead humanitarian efforts at renowned CARE USA

As a young girl in Buffalo, Dr. Helene Gayle dreamed of contributing to society on a grand scale. She just wasn't quite sure how it would happen.

In February, Gayle will mark another milestone in an already exceptional career when she takes office as president and chief executive officer of CARE USA, one of the world's leading humanitarian organizations.

A public health professional, she spent 20 years at the Centers for Disease Control before moving to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation five years ago as head of its HIV, TB and Reproductive Health Program. She sees the CARE appointment as an opportunity to "broaden my ability to have an impact on health problems by looking at the root causes -- poverty, gender inequity, social injustice, human rights."

Gayle credits her family and home town for sowing the seeds of idealism.

Born in Lancaster to Jacob Gayle, a businessman, and Marietta Gayle, a social worker, Gayle moved to the city with the family as a child and attended Bennett High School, where she headed the black student union and briefly considered a career in politics.

"Buffalo was a great place to grow up," Gayle said. "I was in a close-knit community that cared about family and placed a high priority on instilling certain values in people."

Those values included an appreciation of the city's great cultural assets. Her parents took her to Studio Arena Theatre and to Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concerts in Kleinhans Music Hall. She also took acting classes in Studio Arena's theater school.

Her siblings were similarly inspired. Her sisters, Alana of New York City and Karalenne of Englewood, N.J., are lawyers. One brother, Jacob of Geneva, Switzerland, has a doctorate in public health, and another, Geoffrey of Minneapolis, is an information technology executive.

By the time she headed off to Barnard College in 1972, Gayle set her sights on a career in public health.

"I always knew I wanted a profession that would give back, that would let me make a contribution to society," she said. "Public health kind of fit."

Gayle majored in psychology and premed at Barnard. She received her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her master's in public health from Johns Hopkins University, both in 1981, and did her residency in pediatrics at Children's National Medical Center.

As a staff epidemiologist at the CDC, she studied malnutrition in children in the United States and internationally, evaluating and implementing child survival programs in Africa, and studied HIV/AIDS' impact on women, children, adolescents, U.S. minorities and international populations.

Gayle also was AIDS coordinator for the U.S. Agency for International Development and a health consultant to the World Health Organization, UNICEF, World Bank and UNAIDS and directed the CDC's Washington office.

At the Gates Foundation, which is spending billions to fight communicable diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, she has headed programs related to HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases, reproductive health issues and tuberculosis. She is also president of the International AIDS Society.

Gayle called the Gates Foundation "an inspiring place to come to work. It is trying to do what it can to change the world and has a huge ability to put resources into that mission." The foundation has supported CARE in the past, "and I hope my going there will strengthen the collaboration even more," she said.

Patty Stonesifer, foundation co-chairwoman and president, said Gayle "made incredible contributions to the foundation and the field of global health during her time here," adding: "Her leadership, intelligence, and great sense of humor will be sorely missed."

Gayle's appointment "is inspirational for CARE and for the entire humanitarian and development community," said board Chairman Lincoln Chen. He said he expects her to accelerate the agency's work against poverty, illiteracy and illness among the world's disadvantaged.

e-mail: tbuckham@buffnews.com