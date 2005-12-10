Sabres' goal dilemma starts again Biron playing well, but Miller nears return

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Ryan Miller's right thumb is tender still, and his game is somewhat rusty. But his return is right around the corner, and so, too, is the resumption of Buffalo's goalie conundrum.

Martin Biron is doing his best to make sure Miller will have to keep waiting in the wings even once the strong U.S. Olympic team candidate is ready to go.

Biron, relegated to the backup role for the first month of the season, has insinuated himself into the No. 1 role quite nicely in Miller's absence. Biron will try to set a club record tonight versus the Minnesota Wild in the Xcel Energy Center by winning his 10th straight start.

Miller, meanwhile, is with the Rochester Americans on a conditioning assignment and will face the Toronto Marlies tonight.

"It's a tough decision," said Sabres co-captain Daniel Briere. "We have two guys battling really, really hard. They both deserve to play every single night, but you can only play one."

It will be interesting to see how Sabres coach Lindy Ruff juggles his keepers once they return to health. In 2003-04, he tried to emulate the alternating-goalie system Wild coach Jacques Lemaire has successfully employed with Manny Fernandez and Dwayne Roloson.

But Ruff's traditional modus operandi is to ride his top goalie. He went with Miller right out of the gate, not assigning Biron his first start until the season was nearly a month old. Biron started nine games in a row before Mika Noronen got his first shot.

Now that Biron is backstopping the NHL's hottest team -- his ninth win in nine starts tied the club record set by Gerry Desjardins in 1976-77 -- Ruff might have a difficult time taking Biron out once Miller has fully recovered.

"We just play to win games," Ruff said. "If that's Marty, then it'll be Marty. If it's Ryan, then it'll be Ryan. And the two games Mika played before he got hurt he played great in, so I'm not going to take him out of the picture, either."

Miller doesn't think he should have to wait in line once he reoccupies his comfort zone. He admitted that could take longer than he'd like, especially after he allowed four goals on 24 shots to the Houston Aeros in his first rehab game Friday night.

"You take the mind-set that an injury isn't going to lose you your spot," Miller said. "But in this day and age you gotta earn it back in a way. I don't think I should go trial by fire to get back into it. But I need to get back to where I was mentally and physically.

"I see myself as a prime contributor to this team. Stuff happens. I'm not overly concerned to know I'm a good goalie.

"I just have to get my game to the point where I just play and rise above it. I don't think it's going to be a situation where I really have to worry about Marty or Mika or whoever. I just have to worry about getting back into my game because I was a good enough player at the beginning of the year. Why not now?"

Biron declared in preseason this was his team and he would treat the No. 1 job as though it were his to lose. He said he maintained that outlook even after Ruff named Miller the opening-night starter.

"In the beginning it was slipping away, but I didn't change the attitude I had since training camp," Biron said. "In the first month I wasn't playing, but the attitude was still the same because if you have a chance, you have to make this your team.

"It doesn't impact anybody else in this locker room, the attitude I have. It just impacts me."

Despite their record, Buffalo's goaltending ranked 18th with a 3.10 team goals-against average and 17th with an .895 save percentage heading into Saturday. Buffalo was one of 10 clubs without a shutout.

Miller's numbers are the best of the three. He's 6-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Biron is 11-4-1 but is allowing one-third of a goal more per game, and his save percentage is 17 points lower.

"The numbers are OK," Biron said. "Nobody really knew what to expect numbers-wise this year. But everybody knew a win's a win, and you can always focus on that.

"You gotta win games. You gotta win them."

e-mail: tgraham@buffnews.com