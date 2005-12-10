Pheasant hunting / Ritz has leg up on canine competition

Ritz is ritzy. Ritz, a 10-year-old Hungarian Vizsla, has been the wonder of his owner/handler Gene Bontrager at Ringneck Hunting Preserve in Darien Center for nearly a decade. The dog has helped clients hunt for birds at the preserve Bontrager operates with his wife, Peggy.

Along with being ritzy at finding and pointing birds for shooters, Ritz also remained frisky over the years, running constantly in the direction of hunt worthy scents.

On a warm day in April, he ventured too close to the road, Route 20, a main thoroughfare. A truck shattered his back right leg and broke his pelvis. "I thought we would have to put him to sleep," Gene said a week after this mishap.

A veterinarian took numerous X-rays and found that the right leg could be amputated and the dog might survive with limited mobility. The operation went well, but Ritz continued feeling pain even when turning at rest.

"Then, sometime in August, he seemed to want to go outside more and more, and by September he was walking fields," Gene said. "By October he was out hunting with the others."

He points out that many clients say of Ritz that "Lots of heart is what he is about."

Ritz had partnered with Rita, a 6-year-old vizsla, and Red in recent years. Despite a lost leg, he still wanted to get into the hunt. This season, a hunter bought Red, but Rita and her 1 1/2 -year old son Bud stand at the door waiting for hunters without their own dogs to arrive.

We had a chance to check out Ritz's remarkable recovery during a visit from South African hunting guide Adolf Kleinhans. In return for all the good times Adolf and his wife Estelle had shown my wife, Jean, and me on the African plains, we took Adolf to Bontrager's for a Western New York pheasant hunt.

There were many warm days in September and early October but the day we chose turned chilly by noon with rainfall increasing that afternoon. Ritz went out with Rita and Bud on a 140-acre patch that included rolling hills, ditch runs and a mix of wild and planted brush patches.

Every seasoned pheasant hunter knows that much of the enjoyment comes from introducing youths and unfamiliar friends to the hunt. Pheasants, unlike ruffed grouse or woodcock, offer relatively easy shots -- most times out.

An even bigger kick often comes from just watching dogs work the field and come to a locked-in, solid point at a bird in hiding. Ritz did just that, at speeds often greater than Bud and with as much thoroughness as a four-legged Rita. Ritz was everywhere.

A steady, chilling rain could not cool or dampen this afternoon hunt. The dogs picked up multiple flushes after a few misses not worth mentioning.

Adolf and Jean got to shoot their first pheasants and Gene got to use his patented Bird Breaster, a device that cleans pheasants in one swift step.

"Gene has done a lot of bird cleaning this season," Peggy said. Their preserve began with 5,000 birds and now she has a count of about 1,500 fowl left for the remainder of the season.

With fewer deer management unit permits issued for deer hunters this year, hunters have shown in greater numbers at area pheasant hunting preserves. Some facilities have already put out all their stock.

Open pheasant season in central and Western New York continues until Dec. 31, but preserve hunts go until March 31 each year.

The Bontragers, celebrating 20 years of offering pheasant hunts at Ringneck Hunting Preserve, still have a few openings for hunters bringing their own dogs or on outings with Ritz, Rita or Bud.

Hunts go each day except Christmas Day until the regulated closing March 31, but during extended periods of inclement winter weather, Department of Environmental Conservation officials may extend the hunting period to April 15. For hunts of pheasant, chukar or mixed pheasant-chukar packages, check with Peggy or Gene at (585) 547-3749.

For other facilities that provide preserve pheasant hunts throughout the winter, check with: Bill Keppler at Forrestel Farm Hunting Preserve, 4660 Water Works Road in Medina, (585) 798-9110; Jim Lederhouse at Pheasant Ridge, Route 104 and Wrights Corners, in Newfane, 438-0182; or Al Burkhard at Burkhard Kennels, Burgeon, (585) 548-2847.

