Pascal Peters, Gibraltar Steel manager Jan. 25, 1921 -- Dec. 8, 2005

Pascal Peters of Buffalo, a senior manager for Gibraltar Steel Corp., died Thursday in his home after a short illness. He was 84.

He worked for Gibraltar Steel from 1946 to 1986.

Born Pasquale Petruzzi in Buffalo, he graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in 1939 and Bryant & Stratton Business Institute in 1941. He joined Seneca Steel as a bookkeeper and moved up to a sales position, but his career was interrupted by war.

During World War II, he served aboard LCI and LCS amphibious vessels of the U.S. Navy in the Pacific and saw combat at Guam, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

In 1954 Mr. Peters left Seneca Steel to help Jack Lyons start Gibraltar Steel. He became vice president in 1973. After Gibraltar Steel bought Seneca Steel in 1975, he served as vice president of the Seneca Division until retiring in 1986.

Mr. Peters was a member of the USS LCI National Association, the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society of St. Margaret's Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, the former Anne Marie Cardina; two daughters, Patricia Mogavero of Buffalo and Marilou Peters of Kenmore; three sons, David of North Hampton, N.H., John of Missoula, Mont., and Michael of Buffalo; a brother, Donald of Sebring, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. today in St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 1395 Hertel Ave. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

