City unions say surplus should end wage freeze Control board says such talk is premature

City union leaders say news that Buffalo ended its fiscal year with the largest surplus in decades only proves that a wage freeze should be lifted.

But the control board that watches over city spending insists the freeze is one reason why Buffalo's finances are improving, and that any talk of lifting it is premature.

The $39.2 million cushion that remains after the city sets aside millions for anticipated expenses has some skeptics saying that Buffalo's fiscal crisis is a mirage.

Not true, city and control board officials insisted Friday. They said the $77 million positive fund balance Buffalo racked up prior to setting aside nearly half of the sum for anticipated expenses must be put into perspective.

The wage freeze that was imposed 19 months ago is responsible for $17 million of the savings in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Then there's $26.8 million the city borrowed over two years to balance its budgets. Officials also pointed to a $15.6 million state windfall the city received.

While control board Executive Director Dorothy A. Johnson called the report encouraging news for a city that has made some "hard decisions," she said it doesn't justify increased spending.

"This could evaporate in a moment if market conditions change or if more state aid were not forthcoming," said Johnson, adding that it's important the city continue to build its reserves.

Union leaders branded the control board's reaction predictable and said it will be tough for fiscal experts to continue spinning tales of gloom and doom.

"It's time to lift the wage freeze and get back to bargaining," said William Travis, who represents thousands of blue- and white-collar employees.

"It means the city never had a true fiscal crisis," insisted fire union President Joseph Foley.

Foley accused Johnson of lying during arbitration hearings earlier this year, claiming she painted a gloomier picture of Buffalo's finances than existed. Johnson branded Foley's accusation "inflammatory," saying her testimony focused on projected budget gaps that were being forecast at the time if certain steps weren't taken to avoid a deficit.

The long-awaited year-end report is expected to be a key discussion topic when the control board meets Dec. 21.

While Comptroller Andrew A. SanFilippo and Mayor Anthony M. Masiello hailed the surplus as a sign that finances are stabilizing, they also expressed caution. The city's long-term outlook continues to be clouded by a shrinking tax base, the absence of a revenue stream that provides annual growth, and potential liabilities. For example, the city's fiscal condition would worsen if the city loses pending lawsuits filed by unions over the wage freeze.

Mayor-elect Byron W. Brown called the surplus "good news."

Brown said any decision to lift the wage freeze would have to be carefully studied to see how it would affect long-range finances. He said actions that jeopardize the city's fiscal stability would only prolong the existence of the control board in its active phase. The goal, he said, must be to achieve budget stability so that the oversight panel can be put into advisory board status as soon as possible.

Common Council leaders vowed Friday to continue efforts to hold down costs.

"This shouldn't be a sign to spend," said Council Majority Leader Marc A. Coppola. "It should be a sign to stay the course."

Council President David A. Franczyk expressed similar views, saying the surplus cannot be viewed as a license to engage in "gratuitous" spending.

SanFilippo, whose office worked with outside auditors to close the books on the prior fiscal year, said many people deserve credit for the improved fiscal outlook, including the mayor, the Council and the control board. Elected officials and Johnson also credited city employees for agreeing to be placed under a single health insurer, a move that saves the city millions of dollars a year.

"The incoming administration will be inheriting a city that is on the rebound financially," said SanFilippo.

e-mail: bmeyer@buffnews.com