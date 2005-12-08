Regents approve Elmwood charter school Top state education officials had objected because of fiscal impact to the city district

The state Board of Regents this morning unanimously approved a new charter school in Elmwood Village over the objections of top state education officials.

The final action today came after a surprising vote Thursday evening by an influential committee of the Regents.

There was intense, behind-the-scenes jockeying here all day Thursday by top education officials split over the fiscal impact of adding another charter school to the strained Buffalo school district.

The surprising decision in favor of the Elmwood Village Charter School by the committee and then the Regents followed sharp disagreements over the charter application among board members from the Buffalo area.

The decision went against State Education Commissioner Richard Mills' advice to block the school because he believes Buffalo schools can't afford the financial drain.

"To me, the marketplace is speaking loud and clear. That supersedes the fiscal impact [argument]," Regents Chancellor Robert Bennett of the Town of Tonawanda told his colleagues of the 3,000 students already on a waiting list for future charter school slots in Buffalo.

He pushed the school over the objections of another Buffalo-area regent, Arnold Gardner, as well as Mills, the senior staff at the state Education Department and a last-minute appeal by Buffalo School Superintendent James A. Williams.

"I am pleasantly surprised," Marguerite Battaglia-Evans, an organizer of the Elmwood Village Charter School, said of the vote.

The school, which does not yet have a home, is set to open next September to 125 pupils in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The panel rejected critics' pleas that the 16th charter school approved for Buffalo is too expensive for the district.

Charter school funding comes from the district where the school is located, and officials insist the savings associated with students transferring to charter schools come nowhere near the loss of money the district provides the new schools. In the coming year, Buffalo expects to transfer $50 million to its charter schools.

Education Department officials said the proposed school met the criteria for things like its operational plan and instructional program.

But with the new charter school the Buffalo district will see next year 12 percent of its funding going to the alternative schools. That level, state officials maintained, is far too much to be taking away from the traditional public schools in a district already hit by years of fiscal problems and failing schools.

The application led to a spirited debate among the Regents. In a breakthrough for the advocates, though, the leading opposition on the board -- Gardner -- had to leave 20 minutes before the matter was taken up to catch a plane back to Buffalo. That left Bennett, the chief promoter of the school, to characterize Gardner's opposition, which he did in just a couple sentences.

"This is a district that is probably the most academically needy in the state, given its size," said Bennett.

For a brief time, it looked like the measure was doomed. Regent James Dawson of Plattsburgh, said he might have supported the charter if the Buffalo schools didn't oppose it. He also said he was worried about the impact on other schools in New York if the board did not consider the fiscal impact on a district.

But Vice Chancellor Adelaide Sanford of Brooklyn said the Buffalo district's complaint was hard to understand since the schools were failing even before charter schools came on the scene.

"Our concerns have to be for those parents who are desperately seeking help for their children. If we say no, what does that leave them?" she said.

For several years, Mills and the Regents have insisted state legislators and Gov. George E. Pataki change the education funding system so that charter schools are funded separately instead of getting money from the school district in which they are located.

The school is expected to have a budget of $1.2 million in its first year. By the third year, it expects to expand to kindergarten through sixth grade and have 175 students.

Within two months the state is going to hit the ceiling for the number of charter schools allowed in New York, and efforts are already under way to raise the ceiling.

