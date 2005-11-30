Ora Lee Hames Sept. 24, 1930 -- Nov. 26, 2005

Services for Ora Lee Hames, of Buffalo, will be at noon Friday in Antioch Fire Baptized Holiness Church, 1461 Michigan Ave. Burial will be in Forest Lawn. Mrs. Hames died Saturday in Niagara Lutheran Home after a long illness. She was 75.

Born Ora Lee Stewart in Marianna, Ark., she came to Buffalo in 1962. She retired from Tri-County Packing Co. in 1974.

Mrs. Hames was a member of Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Ararat Baptist Church. In 1974, she was honored as a missionary and licensed to preach the Gospel.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Gonzle; four daughters, Mary Garlington, Joanne Walton, Geraldine Alexander and Lenora Aljuwani, all of Buffalo; two sons, Leo Jones of Columbus, Ohio, and Melvin of Buffalo; two sisters, Jessie Mae Taylor of West Helena, Ark., and Thelma Lee Woods of Phenix City, Ala.; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

