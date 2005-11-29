The pointe of it all

When most people hear Tchaikovsky's music from the famed "Nutcracker" ballet, they don't get butterflies in their stomachs.

But for ballet dancers, it's a different story. For the past three months, I along with the Lockport City Ballet and the Classical Ballet of Western New York have been practicing for our upcoming performances of "The Nutcracker." Although many people are familiar with the story of this traditional Christmas production, not many are aware of the preparation involved in transforming aspiring ballerinas into Victorian Era society girls and enchanted characters of the "Land of Sweets."

Every Sunday approximately 100 dancers from ages 4 through adult travel across Western New York to rehearse at the studio on Main Street in Lockport. Under the direction of William Gentes and Susannah Dwyer, better known around the studio as "Mr. Bill" and "Miss. Susannah." this transformation has been taking place. I have been in "The Nutcracker" for three years and this has become the highlight of my Christmas season. As soon as September rolls around, I can't until Mr. Bill tells us during class that the Nutcracker audition schedule is posted in the hall.

Many people are involved in putting on the production. Sometimes I cannot believe that all the chaos in the studio on those crazy Sunday afternoons is going to turn into the beautiful production it always turns out to be. I know some Sundays when I wake up in the morning I can hardly wait until I can leave to go to rehearsal.

I love to see the little girls watch the older girls in the studio practicing in their pointe shoes. I wish every little girl could experience being a dancer in The Nutcracker.

The star of "The Nutcracker" is Clara. She receives a nutcracker from her Uncle Drosselmeyer at her family's annual Christmas party. As the guests from the party leave, Clara falls asleep with the Nutcracker clasped in her arms. She wakes up to find mice all around her. There is a battle between the Rat King and the Nutcracker. The Rat King gets killed, and the Nutcracker becomes a handsome prince. Clara then takes a magical journey to the Land of Sweets.

Mary Hill, 12, will dance the part of Clara for Saturday's matinee. She has been a student at Lockport City Ballet and a dancer in "The Nutcracker" for three years. "I am very excited to be Clara!," Mary said. "I love The Nutcracker. It is such a classic." Ayla Davis, 11, will dance the parts of Spanish, snowflake and flower. "The Nutcracker gives me a chance to perform," Ayla says. "I like to be on stage and to have many people watch me."

The Lockport City Ballet and Classical Ballet of Western New York will present "The Nutcracker" at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors and students.

Katie Pinkston is a sophomore at Wilson High School.