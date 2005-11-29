Josephine Pietras, bookkeeper, proofreader Aug. 11, 1925 -- Nov. 26, 2005

Josephine Pietras, a bookkeeper and proofreader, died Saturday in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a long illness. She was 80.

Born Josephine Cutonilli in Giuliano di Roma, Italy, she came to the United States with her family in 1937. The Niagara Falls school system placed her five years below what would have been her grade level based on her age, but she made that up and graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1944.

After World War II, her ability to speak English and Italian led to a job with the International Institute, helping Italian war brides.

Mrs. Pietras worked as a bookkeeper for Dr. Robert Manong and Diffine's Dairy, both in Niagara Falls. In 1963, she joined the Niagara Gazette as a proofreader and printer and worked there until retiring in 1983.

Her family credited her with an encyclopedic knowledge of old movies. She also enjoyed music, especially opera.

Her husband of 57 years, Stanley J., died in 2004.

Surviving are two sons, Stanley R. of Grand Island and Joseph of Kalamazoo, Mich.; two daughters, Mary Nero and Leslie Ellis, both of Niagara Falls; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered today in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery.

