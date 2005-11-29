County officials again banking on tobacco cash in a pinch

Erie County might reach further into the future to grab another $13.2 million in tobacco-settlement dollars to use for large-scale projects, lost court cases or just to hold for a rainy day.

Top county officials want to store the windfall in reserve because the government's piggy bank is nearly empty. County Executive Joel A. Giambra said he would veto any attempt to spend the cash for ordinary operating expenses.

However, the bounty could provide a cushion if Erie County Medical Center wins its court case to restore the operating subsidy that budget-makers slashed for 2006. A State Supreme Court trial on the matter is to begin Dec. 12.

"The county would receive the proceeds the first week of January," said interim County Comptroller James M. Hartman, who asks that the Legislature authorize the deal as early as Thursday, when members meet at 2 p.m.

The deal is possible for a few reasons: The nation's largest tobacco companies, under a 1998 agreement, are paying billions of dollars in perpetuity for the health problems their products cause, and many counties and states want tomorrow's money today. Since forecasts show that cigarettes will not disappear anytime soon, sophisticated investors will front the money to governments for a stronger and sometimes tax-free return later.

Erie County's Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp. in the year 2000 pulled in $211 million from investors, assuring them they would be repaid from the next 30 years of tobacco company payments bound for Erie County, though some of the IOUs would not be fully paid until 2040.

The $211 million, which was expected to swell to $246 million when invested, was actually a fraction of what the county could collect directly over the coming decades. But the investors, not Erie County, were at risk if the tobacco companies collapsed and the flow of money ended.

Erie County spent most of its windfall rapidly, on long-term projects and everyday needs. Then, in August, with interest rates low, the county refinanced its outstanding commitment and sold another stream of payments from the tobacco giants, ensuring they would be repaid from dollars arriving no later than 2055.

The deal made $108 million available, and under Internal Revenue Service rules, county officials could use the millions to close their current deficit.

Erie County does not foresee a deficit in 2006, since the Legislature raised the sales and property taxes for next year. So the new tobacco proceeds must go for capital projects or to pay claims against the county, according to C. Todd Miles, a lawyer with the Wall Street firm Hawkins, Delafield & Wood who advises Erie County leaders when they borrow money.

This time, Erie County is expected to pull in $13.2 million by selling bonds with an average life of 28 years.

Erie County will tell investors and credit-rating agencies that, at worst, the money from the tobacco companies would arrive by 2060. The bonds would probably be repaid much faster, Miles said. Documents show that investors could make 7.85 percent a year on bonds with a final maturity date of June 1, 2036.

Hartman said Merrill Lynch approached Erie County after the investment banking firm acted as underwriter on the August transaction. Merrill Lynch had a "hedge-fund investor interested in tobacco paper," Hartman said.

Unlike the August deal, this one requires the County Legislature's approval. Hartman said the Legislature in 2000 agreed to commit tobacco payments up to 2055. The county's Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp. needs the Legislature's consent to go to 2060.

Legislature Majority Leader Lynn M. Marinelli, D-Town of Tonawanda, said that it is not impossible for legislators to approve the request this week; Hartman had indicated that it was coming. She and some other lawmakers worry about the small reserve fund for next year -- about $4 million for an almost $1.1 billion budget.

"We are at dangerously low levels," Marinelli said.

e-mail: mspina@buffnews.com