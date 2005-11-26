One-timers

Rookie Race: Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has one goal and one assist and outduels Washington's Alexander Ovechkin in the first meeting between the budding superstars. Ovechkin had one assist, but the Penguins won, 5-4.

Poor Panthers: Florida entered the weekend 0-for-November after losing 12 straight games, one short of the team record. In their first 10 games, the Panthers allowed five goals only once. During the skid, opponents scored that many five times.

New Rules: The Blackhawks were short-handed an NHL-high 172 times going into the weekend and were down two men 32 times in 21 games. They've summoned NHL Director of Officiating Stephen Walkom to help clarify the rules.

-- Bucky Gleason