LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Legislature unanimous in approving budget

BATAVIA -- After weeks of debate and discussion, the Genesee County Legislature this week unanimously passed a $110 million budget for next year.

A revised spending plan was finalized last week, with an increase of $1 million in property taxes to $22.8 million but a rate drop of 24 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

Despite a tax levy of $10.25 per $1,000, compared with $10.49 this year, many property owners will pay more because of widespread assessment increases in the city and parts of the county in the last year.

More than $500,000 in sales tax revenue will be delayed until 2007, so the tax rate could be lowered.

The budget contains no salary increases for more than 100 county management workers. Union employees will receive raises provided in their contracts.

***

School Board schedules special session Monday

OLEAN -- The city School Board will meet in a special session at noon Monday to discuss a request by the Keystone-Empire Volleyball Association for free Sunday use of a gymnasium.

Board members also will vote on School Superintendent Mark J. Ward's recommendation to appoint Cary Bhe, a parent, as a representative on the Committee on Preschool Education.

Also on the agenda are approval of a medical leave for Jeanne Geller, a teacher at East View Elementary School from Nov. 15 to Jan. 3, conditional approval of Susan Folts as a school nurse substitute and a resignation agreement between the district and Craig Fowler, effective today.

***

School district audit shows sound finances

JAMESTOWN -- The city school district has received a clean bill of financial health.

The School Board reviewed the Lumsden & McCormick audit for the previous 2004-05 school year earlier this week.The auditor's suggestions included adding an internal auditor, which the state soon will mandate.

Dale Weatherlow, assistant superintendent for administration, said Jamestown and other area districts are studying the auditor mandate.

"The internal auditor does not have to be approved until June of 2006 and in place by December of 2006," he said. "So we have time."

Weatherlow also said the district would not need to hire a claims auditor because the School Board will act in that capacity. Both the internal and claims auditors are part of the state comptroller's plan to prevent corruption.