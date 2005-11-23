State DOT crews get ready to plow more highways after county cutbacks

The broad shoulders of the state Department of Transportation must get a little broader in plowing the region's roads this winter.

In Erie County, the DOT has inherited some state roads that had been plowed by the county Highway Department before this year's budget crunch forced the county to shed about 100 jobs in the Highway Maintenance Division, plus jobs in other departments.

Erie County has dropped the contract under which it plowed about 500 lane miles of state roads -- a two-lane mile of road equaling two lane miles.

"This is something that had been discussed for a while," said Gerard Sentz, the deputy commissioner for highways. "Our contract was up."

The DOT says it's ready.

"There will be no difference in the level of service to the average motorist," said regional spokeswoman Susan Surdej. "We are fully prepared for the storm we're anticipating at the end of the week."

For county roads, the loss of plow operators means adjustments for those who remain, and perhaps slower service for motorists.

"My route lengths have gotten a little bit longer than last year," Sentz said. "You're going to see a little bit of a delay in getting to a road, or coming by the second time."

Sentz said negotiations are continuing with the blue-collar union to allow plows to be operated by one worker rather than the current two. If successful, Sentz says he could put more plows on the roads.

Among the routes the state has reclaimed from the county are:

* Route 75, from Route 39 to Route 62 in Eden, Collins and North Collins.

* Broadway from Lancaster through Alden.

* Walden Avenue from Lancaster to the county line.

* Route 33 from Transit Street to Walden Avenue.

"We acquired 20 additional plow trucks to take care of the additional 500 lane miles," said Surdej. The regional DOT also added 59 workers, mostly plow operators, she said.

The state DOT is responsible for 4,800 lane miles in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

Sentz and Surdej also said salt stockpiles are in good shape heading into the winter.

e-mail: jbonfatti@buffnews.com and mspina@buffnews.com