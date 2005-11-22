Glenda A. Wolf Oct. 15, 1929 -- Nov. 21, 2005

Glenda A. Wolf, 76, of Attica, a lifetime member of the Western New York Draft Horse Association, died Monday at her home.

Born in Covington, she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church here.

Her husband, Richard C. Wolf, died in 2004.

Surviving are two sons, Loren of Bergen and Wayne of Attica; three daughters, Paula Hinz, Lorraine and Judy, all of Attica; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Marley Funeral Home, 135 Main St. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.

