Glenda A. Wolf Oct. 15, 1929 -- Nov. 21, 2005
Glenda A. Wolf, 76, of Attica, a lifetime member of the Western New York Draft Horse Association, died Monday at her home.
Born in Covington, she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church here.
Her husband, Richard C. Wolf, died in 2004.
Surviving are two sons, Loren of Bergen and Wayne of Attica; three daughters, Paula Hinz, Lorraine and Judy, all of Attica; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Marley Funeral Home, 135 Main St. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
[A/JONES]
