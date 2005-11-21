Time pressing for UB liftoff Simpson discussions, plans worth the time, but region desperate for action, impact

University at Buffalo President John B. Simpson should understand this about the pressure building for visible progress on the academic resurgence of his university and its reputation: While he deals with that pressure within the academic community, he must also produce university-driven gains within a wider community that views UB with hope based on need and desperation.

The University at Buffalo can and must be a key to this region's economic and cultural future, an "engine" for the rebirth of a region hamstrung by a near-stagnant economy and population loss -- particularly among the age group his institution educates. UB is now one of the bright spots in that economy. Simpson's job is not only to guide his university, but to kindle that bright spot into a beacon of future progress.

The paths are at hand. One is UB's link to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, through its bioinformatics center of excellence, crucial to one of the biggest bets Buffalo made on its future. But other paths are still untaken: Use of the Medical School to drive improvements in hospital system restructuring or the reintegration of a Law School or School of Architecture and Planning presence into the downtown and architectural core to benefit students and the city.

Laudably, Simpson spent his two years in office developing a "UB 2020" strategy for growth based on extensive consultation and careful analysis of UB's strengths and weaknesses. From that platform he expressed a goal of becoming far more competitive with "peer" universities. He has begun building alumni loyalty and support, a financially critical area in which UB never excelled. But Buffalo needs far more university-based progress on building not just UB but its host community. Simpson's vision needs more specifics. It is time to turn analysis and planning into action on UB's next stage.