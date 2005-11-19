Ellis C. Babcock, mailman, decorated vet Dec. 11, 1922 -- Nov. 18, 2005

Ellis C. "Al" Babcock, a mail carrier and decorated Navy flier, died Friday in his Amherst home after a long illness. He was 82.

Mr. Babcock was a graduate of Pine Hill High School in Cheektowaga. He retired in 1983 after working as a mail carrier for 34 years.

Born in Buffalo, he served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific Fleet. He was a rear gunner on a torpedo bomber and helped sink a Japanese aircraft carrier during a battle in the Philippines. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, a Purple Heart and the Air Medal.

Mr. Babcock moved to Amherst 43 years ago. He was a member of George F. Lamm Post 622, American Legion, Williamsville, where he called bingo; and Post 416, Veterans of Foreign Wars, in Amherst. He also loved bowling, bird watching, golfing and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, the former Ruth Rieker; two daughters, Laurie Miller and Linda Babcock, both of the City of Tonawanda; a son, Ken of Amherst; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave. Snyder.

[BOQUARD]