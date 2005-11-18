Robert N. Seloske, electrician, veteran Feb. 7, 1926 -- Nov. 18, 2005

Robert N. Seloske of Town of Tonawanda, a retired electrician, died Friday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a long illness. He was 79.

The Buffalo native was a graduate of Kensington High School and served with the U.S. Marines in World War II.

After the war he went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers as an electrician. He worked on the St. Lawrence Seaway project. He retired in 1974.

Mr. Seloske enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, the former Rosemary Maute.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.