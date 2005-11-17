?????????????????
NBA standings
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Philadelphia63.667--6-3W-64-22-13-3
New Jersey44.5001 1/2 4-4W-13-21-22-3
Boston35.3752 1/2 3-5L-23-30-21-3
New York26.2503 1/2 2-6L-10-22-40-2
Toronto08.0005 1/2 0-8L-80-60-20-6
Southeast Division
Miami53.625--5-3W-34-11-22-3
Washington53.625--5-3L-23-12-23-1
Orlando34.4291 1/2 3-4W-11-32-11-3
Charlotte36.3332 1/2 3-6W-12-31-33-3
Atlanta08.00050-8L-80-30-50-0
Central Division
Detroit701.000--7-0W-73-04-04-0
Cleveland62.7501 1/2 6-2W-54-02-23-0
Milwaukee52.71425-2W-12-13-14-0
Indiana43.57134-3L-22-12-24-3
Chicago34.42943-4L-23-10-31-1
Western Conference
Southwest Division
WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
San Antonio72.778--7-2W-24-03-22-1
Dallas62.750--6-2W-43-03-24-1
Memphis63.667 1/2 6-3W-33-13-23-0
Houston35.3753 1/2 3-5L-11-22-32-2
New Orleans25.2863 1/2 2-5L-41-31-22-2
Northwest Division
Minnesota44.500--4-4W-14-10-33-4
Portland33.500--3-3W-13-10-20-2
Denver45.444 1/2 4-5W-13-11-44-5
Utah45.444 1/2 4-5L-31-23-32-2
Seattle35.37513-5W-11-12-41-2
Pacific Division
L.A. Clippers62.750--6-2W-13-03-22-1
Golden State54.5561 1/2 5-4L-13-22-20-2
L.A. Lakers44.50024-4W-12-12-32-3
Phoenix34.4292 1/2 3-4L-11-42-03-3
Sacramento35.37533-5W-12-21-33-3
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 109, Washington 98San Antonio 86, Houston 80
Dallas 87, Atlanta 78
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7New York at Denver, 9
Orlando at Cleveland, 7Detroit at Houston, 9:30
Toronto at Boston, 7:30Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30Golden State at Portland, 10
Atlanta at New Orleans, 8Chicago at Seattle, 10:30
Utah at Phoenix, 9 L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
