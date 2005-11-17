NBA standings

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf

Philadelphia63.667--6-3W-64-22-13-3

New Jersey44.5001 1/2 4-4W-13-21-22-3

Boston35.3752 1/2 3-5L-23-30-21-3

New York26.2503 1/2 2-6L-10-22-40-2

Toronto08.0005 1/2 0-8L-80-60-20-6

Southeast Division

Miami53.625--5-3W-34-11-22-3

Washington53.625--5-3L-23-12-23-1

Orlando34.4291 1/2 3-4W-11-32-11-3

Charlotte36.3332 1/2 3-6W-12-31-33-3

Atlanta08.00050-8L-80-30-50-0

Central Division

Detroit701.000--7-0W-73-04-04-0

Cleveland62.7501 1/2 6-2W-54-02-23-0

Milwaukee52.71425-2W-12-13-14-0

Indiana43.57134-3L-22-12-24-3

Chicago34.42943-4L-23-10-31-1

Western Conference

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf

San Antonio72.778--7-2W-24-03-22-1

Dallas62.750--6-2W-43-03-24-1

Memphis63.667 1/2 6-3W-33-13-23-0

Houston35.3753 1/2 3-5L-11-22-32-2

New Orleans25.2863 1/2 2-5L-41-31-22-2

Northwest Division

Minnesota44.500--4-4W-14-10-33-4

Portland33.500--3-3W-13-10-20-2

Denver45.444 1/2 4-5W-13-11-44-5

Utah45.444 1/2 4-5L-31-23-32-2

Seattle35.37513-5W-11-12-41-2

Pacific Division

L.A. Clippers62.750--6-2W-13-03-22-1

Golden State54.5561 1/2 5-4L-13-22-20-2

L.A. Lakers44.50024-4W-12-12-32-3

Phoenix34.4292 1/2 3-4L-11-42-03-3

Sacramento35.37533-5W-12-21-33-3

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 109, Washington 98San Antonio 86, Houston 80

Dallas 87, Atlanta 78

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7New York at Denver, 9

Orlando at Cleveland, 7Detroit at Houston, 9:30

Toronto at Boston, 7:30Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30Golden State at Portland, 10

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8Chicago at Seattle, 10:30

Utah at Phoenix, 9 L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30