In some cases, race has its privileges

The old credit card commercial reminded us that "membership has its privileges."

If we're candid -- and we rarely are when it comes to color -- so does membership in a racial group.

That's why I'm having a hard time joining the tempest over Superintendent James Williams' criticism of some black principals when addressing a largely African-American community group.

Williams lamented the fact that some black principals haven't seemed as willing as their white counterparts to embrace some key parts of his reform agenda or meet for a few extra hours without pay -- as salaried professionals often do -- to help kids in the largely minority district.

The fact that Williams, who is African-American, singled out principals by race has roused the political correctness police and prompted the principals' union to call for a School Board investigation.

His crime? Saying something no white superintendent could get away with. And granted, that much may be true. But in this context, it's also irrelevant.

There's an old adage in human relations: Talk about something you've earned the right to talk about. Someone who's grown up facing the same obstacles and stereotypes as most of the district's kids has earned a right to say things that perhaps a white person who can be just as committed simply hasn't. Understanding and empathy born of common experiences can provide a degree of license others just don't receive.

That's life along the color line, and it works both ways. It's why former Sen. Bill Bradley, a one-time presidential candidate, could talk about "white skin privilege."

It's why the black writer of the comic strip "Boondocks" can skewer African-American foibles in ways no white could get away with. It's why a white comedian can build a whole career around being a "red neck."

With a predominantly black audience, Williams took advantage of that reality to make the case for black leadership helping him solve problems in a district that's 57 percent black and 15 percent Hispanic.

You can debate Williams' solutions. But with this city's demographics, there should be no argument about his call for leaders to step up and to frame the issue, at least in part, in terms of black responsibility -- though he's quick to add he wants all principals to lead.

Why is race relevant? Just look at the numbers, any numbers: poverty rates, unemployment rates, dropout rates, test scores, the wealth gap, health disparities.

From the time of W.E.B. Du Bois' "talented tenth" -- and long before, as the scholar himself noted -- blacks in certain positions have been called on to lead the fight against those disparities. Williams' call is simply in that tradition.

"We need more leaders in our community," he said. "Most of your leaders have moved to the suburbs. So I think it's my responsibility to raise the question."

If an African-American is not going to raise it, who will be allowed to?

In his short tenure here, Williams brings to mind the joke about getting a mule to move. The punch line has the farmer using a two-by-four because "first you have to get his attention."

Since taking over July 1, Williams has wielded several rhetorical two-by-fours, including being quoted as saying welfare parents should have to attend training on how to help their kids in school.

He said this week he doesn't recall saying that, and that it's a governmental decision and "a fight I don't need. I can't control that." That's a wise stance, since there are lots of better ways to increase parental involvement that should be tried first.

But he doesn't back off his comments about the principals and the need for community leadership. Nor should he, given the state of Buffalo's black community.

e-mail: rwatson@buffnews.com