Why teens still smoke

"It was different in my day, people just didn't know the risks," is often the response given by adults regarding cigarette smoking.

Whether considered an epidemic or youthful rebellion, cigarette abuse by teenagers is on the rise. With local area programs such as Reality Check and DARE, many try to explain why today's youth continues to puff away.

The assumption that the media, celebrities and peer pressure persuade adolescents to smoke may be true. However, once teenagers try smoking, the question why they continue, remains the root of the problem. Growth and development are critical during teenage years. Ask any sixth-grader, and they will tell you without hesitation that nicotine is the addictive agent in cigarette products. So it's difficult to argue that lack of understanding or information is to blame for teenage smoking.

However, the psychological and physical addictions to smoking are almost entirely overlooked. Once teenagers cross the barrier between social smoker and average smoker, the physical motion of hand to mouth, hand to mouth commences the development of a lifelong smoker.

Yes, chemical additives in cigarettes do cause cravings and addiction. However, the simple action of smoking can create the largest obsession. The following true scenario best exemplifies this concept. As soon as the bell rings, signaling the end of high school for the day, juniors and seniors race to their cars, elated to leave school. Students anxiously sit in their idling cars in the parking lot waiting to drive off. Involuntarily countless students, still on school property, reach into their purse or glove compartment, pull out that lucky cigarette and light up. The habit of smoking has easily become synonymous with driving. The action of smoking and driving have become so interwined that teenagers often don't even have a craving to smoke; frankly it's just what you do when you drive. Besides the physical addictions to smoking, many teenagers begin and continue to smoke because it gives them something to do. Specifically in small towns, the act of buying cigarettes and smoking them is a social event.

At this present date, from the perspective of a teenager, solutions to curb youth smoking will be found at the end of a long and winding road. Perhaps the tobacco industry has successfully exploited its largest market, and despite the high-speed wireless age that defines today's youth, maybe it isn't as difficult to understand why teenagers continue to smoke cigarettes, despite what our parents think.

Laura Darlak is a senior at Alden.