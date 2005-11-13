Mary K. Friedman, retired teacher July 6, 1925 -- Nov. 11, 2005

Mary Kathleen "Kay" Friedman, a retired Lackawanna schoolteacher and longtime volunteer, died Friday in Mercy Hospital after a short illness. She was 80.

Born in Lackawanna, the former Mary Kathleen Hollinan graduated from Lackawanna High School and earned a bachelor's degree in teaching from Buffalo State Teachers College in 1945. Mrs. Friedman was an elementary teacher in the Lackawanna School District for 28 years, retiring in 1985. She taught in Franklin and Bethlehem Park schools.

Mrs. Friedman was a member of New York State Teachers Federation and New York State Retired Teachers, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was a 13-year member of the Lackawanna Zoning Board.

Mrs. Friedman volunteered at Our Lady of Victory Elementary School, in the library and cafeteria, and as a Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. She also worked on the Catholic Charities appeal.

Her husband, Charles T., died in 1985.

Survivors include four daughters, Kathleen M. Hoak of the Town of Hamburg, Sheila M. Kuryak of Austin, Texas, Mary A. of the Town of Hamburg, and Margaret M. of Lackawanna; four sons, Charles T. Jr. of Alexandria, Va., Richard J. of the Town of Hamburg, Robert J. of Indian Shores, Fla., and Joel P. of Lackawanna; and eight grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered today in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Lackawanna, after prayers in Norman E. Gannon & Sons Funeral Home, Lackawanna. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna.

