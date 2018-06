Mr. and Mrs. Stephen L. Barilec of Holland celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Roycroft Inn, East Aurora. Barilec and Theresa Zywiczynski were married Sept. 3, 1955, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Holland. He is a retired heavy-equipment mechanic for Bethlehem Steel Corp., Lackawanna. The couple has six children and three grandchildren.