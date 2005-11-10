Orleans County looking to upgrade radio system

Orleans County legislators are considering upgrading the county's 12-year-old radio communications system.

A new system with about 1,000 radios would cost the county about $748,000, a fraction of the total estimated $3 million price tag.

"I think it is a good opportunity to replace old equipment," said Paul Wagner, director of the county's Emergency Management Office.

Nextel Communications has agreed to pay most of the proposed project's cost through an agreement with the federal government to reband county radio communication systems throughout the United States.

The federal agreement came about because wireless communication signals from cellular phone use were interfering with emergency radio communications, county officials said. The upgrade is federally required and should prevent such interference.

Legislators on Wednesday listened to a presentation from E.F. Johnson, a radio communications firm in Irving, Texas, that installed the first system for county, town and village emergency, highway and transit personnel.

Legislators discussed the scope of any new project -- including the need for more compact radios -- and county officials said work could be done by 2007 or 2008 once the project is approved.