POLICE & COURTS - Final

Suspect's sister grazed during police shootout

A 25-year-old woman was grazed by police gunfire early Saturday during a shootout between her brother and two officers, Buffalo police reported.

Calisha Washington of Langfield Drive was treated for minor wounds and released from Erie County Medical Center after a bullet hit her in the arm and chest, police said.

Her brother, Derrick A. Washington Jr., 28, of East Ferry Street, was arrested on several charges. He is accused of firing a shot toward an officer who was trying to question him about allegations that he had a gun, Homicide Bureau investigators said.

The shooting took place at Leroy Avenue and Hill Street about 3:45 a.m., Lt. Kenneth Bienko said.

"The officers were approaching Derrick Washington's vehicle when a shot was fired from inside the vehicle. The officers returned fire," Bienko said.

"One of the shots grazed Calisha Washington."

After the exchange of gunfire, police said, Derrick Washington fled in his car, with officers in pursuit. Washington was arrested after he crashed his car into a guardrail near Central Park Plaza, police said.

Washington was charged with menacing, reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and traffic violations.

The officers involved in the shootout were identified as Terrence McKnight of Northeast District and Lt. Michael Garrity of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police.

-----

Rocker's custom guitar stolen from nightclub

Since 1985, his Gibson Les Paul custom guitar had been the pride and joy of Rochester rock musician Michael Hughes.

But a thief this weekend sneaked onto the stage of a Buffalo nightclub and stole it.

Police said the theft occurred at the Town Ballroom on Main Street late Friday or early Saturday, after a performance by Hughes' band, the Waiting Room.

"The guitar has a lot of sentimental value, because it's the first one I could ever afford to buy with my own money," said Hughes, 37, the band's lead guitarist. "We've played a lot of shows in Buffalo over the years and really loved the audiences.

"I never believed someone would actually walk up onto the stage and steal our equipment."

The band had just finished its musical tribute to Peter Gabriel and Genesis when the guitar was stolen.

Hughes said the guitar cost $1,000 when he bought it 20 years ago but would cost about $3,000 to replace.

He said the electric guitar is charcoal gray, with the serial number 82215549.

Anyone with information should call Central District police at 851-4403 or Hughes at (585) 865-0943.

"It's disappointing that, out of all the people who were in the club, nobody saw anyone walking out with it," Hughes said. "I've heard of people stealing a guitar from somebody rich and famous, but who am I?"

-----

Apartment arsonist, 43, is sentenced to prison

LOCKPORT -- A man who started a fire that did $200,000 damage to a three-apartment building in Niagara Falls will serve 1 2/3 to five years in prison and must pay $14,000 in restitution.

Horace K. Smith, 43, was sentenced Thursday by Niagara County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr. Smith, who pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, was badly burned on his face, hands and arms while setting the blaze April 24 at 706 Buffalo Ave., where he was living at the time.

Police said Smith was depressed over losing his job, so he used a wrench to disconnect the natural gas line to his stove and lit a cigarette. An explosion resulted.

-----

Pizza deliveryman robbed of $55

A man using a screwdriver as a weapon stole $55 late Friday night from a Pizza Town deliveryman on Hoyt Street, Buffalo police reported.

The victim told officers the bandit threatened him with the screwdriver and then cut his hand with it.

The crime took place at about 11 p.m., police said.

-----

Customs agents charge 2 after finding marijuana

NIAGARA FALLS -- Customs agents on the Rainbow Bridge say they arrested two city men Saturday morning after finding more than 10 pounds of marijuana hidden inside their vehicle.

The two were trying to enter the U.S. shortly before 9 a.m. when a secondary check turned up 25 bags of pot, customs agents said.

Charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana were 53-year-old Albert J. Bomberry of LaSalle Avenue and 22-year-old Brandon Green, who listed an Ontario Avenue address.

Customs agents Nicholas Hall and Jose Cubria were credited with making the find.

-----

Gowanda man killed when hit by train

A 21-year-old Gowanda man was killed early Saturday when he ran in front of a train operated by the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, police reported.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department officials identified the victim as Curtis A. Maybee of Sulphur Springs Road.

Maybee was struck by an eastbound train on a trestle crossing the Cattaraugus Creek at Hanover.

Police said they were told the victim was with some friends when he suddenly ran in front of the oncoming train. The investigation is continuing.