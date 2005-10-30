Notes / In brief

> Ski towns

When you think of great places to go skiing, West Virginia might not immediately come to mind.

But the November issue of Men's Journal put the small town of Davis, W.Va. (population 700), on its list of "10 coolest mountain towns" in North America -- right up there with Telluride, Colo.; Park City, Utah, and Lake Placid.

Davis won the title of "best-kept secret" from the magazine, which listed, among the reasons to go there, 150-plus inches of snow annually, a microbrewery and three B&Bs. There's snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the Monongahela National Forest, while downhill skiers can go to Timberline Four Seasons or Canaan Valley.

Lake Placid -- which hosted the 1932 and 1980 winter Olympics -- won the title of coolest "historic town," while Telluride, with roots in an 1870s gold-and-silver rush, is billed as coolest "authentic town." Park City, populated by all manner of ski junkies, won as the coolest town for "ski obsessives." Six casinos across the state line in Nevada earned South Lake Tahoe, Calif., the title of coolest "gambler's town."

North Conway, N.H., earned coolest "multisport town" for providing access to the White Mountains, seven ski resorts, cross-country trails, snowmobiling and the International Mountain Climbing School, where you can learn ice-climbing.

Whistler, in British Columbia, Canada, has European-style chateaus and picture-perfect views befitting its title of coolest "model town." Sandpoint, Idaho, was labeled coolest "funky town" for its art galleries and boutiques. Valdez, Alaska, got the nod as coolest "hardcore town" (no ski resorts here -- you just helicopter in), and Livingston, Mont., an adventure hub 23 miles from Bozeman, was billed as coolest "up & coming town."

> Visiting Alaska

Many Americans consider visiting Alaska to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Now tourism officials in the state have taken that view one step further with a new promotion called "Alaska B4UDIE" -- before you die.

The slogan, shown on a picture of Alaska's classic license plate in blue letters on a bold yellow background, is being put on billboards in Seattle, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, which are top markets for Alaska-bound tourists.

"People say time after time that Alaska is on the list of places they want to go," said Alaska Travel Industry Association spokesman Dave Worrell. "We want to get people thinking about Alaska now rather than later."

The idea behind the slogan is simple: Motivate people to plan their trips instead of just dreaming of them.

" 'Before you die' is such a common theme today that it's not morbid," Worrell said. "We certainly don't mean it that way. If anything, it's more in a fun spirit."

A travel-planning Web site can be found at www.alaskab4udie.com or call (800) 862-5275 for a free guide.

> Top events

Albuquerque's tricentennial celebration and Toronto's Royal Agricultural Winter Fair have been chosen as the top two events in North America for 2006 by the American Bus Association.

The association's annual list of the best fairs and festivals is chosen from hundreds of events nominated by tourism officials. It influences itinerary planning for many tour operators and other travelers.

The list is unranked aside from the top two events, which always include one in the U.S. and one in Canada. The Albuquerque tricentennial is already underway but the celebration continues throughout 2006, while the Toronto fair is scheduled for Nov. 3-12 in 2006. (This year the fair begins Friday through Nov. 13.)

A complete list can be seen at www.buses.org. Here's a sampling of a few highlights.

Centennial celebrations are planned for the National Western Stockshow in Denver, Jan. 7-22, and at Pennsylvania's Longwood Gardens throughout the year. The Jan. 25-30 Snowfest in Frankenmuth, Mich., features snowcarving contests.

