Fiscal crisis defines Marinelli-Krauss race

They are two Town of Tonawanda residents vying for one Erie County Legislator seat, in a race that's dominated by the county's financial crisis.

Incumbent Lynn M. Marinelli faces off against Brian H. Krauss for the 11th District, which encompasses North Buffalo and the southeast corner of the Town of Tonawanda.

Both candidates have identified the need for fiscal stability in county government as the most pressing issue.

Krauss, a 43-year-old Republican, became a candidate after a friend encouraged him that his experience as a certified public accountant could be useful to county government.

An accountant for almost 20 years, Krauss has practices in the Town of Tonawanda and Amherst, working with small businesses and individuals. He has never run for public office before. But he believes his professional experience is needed in the Legislature.

"I've helped a lot of people balance budgets over the last few years, and I want to bring my financial and team building skills to the Legislature," he said.

Krauss said the fiscal mess can be resolved through a mixture of "spending cuts and tax increases." He advocates "achieving fiscal stability without devastating core services that people depend on." Krauss is also in favor of promoting public safety and economic development and reinstating the Medicaid Fraud Investigation Unit to recoup losses due to fraud.

"We are suffering from a lack of private sector job creation," he said. "We have to create a climate for businesses to thrive and for young people to say in the area and keep families intact."

Krauss has endorsements from the Republican, Conservative and REFORM parties.

Incumbent Democrat Marinelli, 43, is the legislative majority leader.

"I truly love serving the 11th and the people I've been elected to serve," she says.

Marinelli admits the past year has been challenging because of the county's budget problems.

"But I'm elected to fight for the 11th District and its 60,000 constituents, and that's what I'm doing," she said.

Marinelli said she pushed to have the state comptroller come in to review the county's financial records. She is against deficit borrowing and a default budget with revenues stemming from a major property tax increase.

"That's unacceptable to the people I've been elected to serve," she said.

Marinelli said her initiative to create a Charter Review Committee, the first since 1981, will result in a thorough look at the operation of the county and pinpoint "what reforms and realignment will be put into place."

Marinelli said from her door-to-door visits with residents, "I've built an agenda built on what the constituents tell me."

She is endorsed by the Democratic, Independence and Working Families parties.

