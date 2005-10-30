Around Town / Niagara County meetings and hearings this week

Lockport

The Common Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Building, One Locks Plaza. Regular business meeting.

Also this week:

The Town Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road.

***

Town of Niagara

The Town Board will meet in a work session at 7 p.m. Thursday in Town Hall, 7105 Lockport Road.

***

Niagara County

The County Legislature will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Courthouse, Park Avenue and Hawley Street, Lockport. The minority Democrats are to offer a resolution asking the county manager to avoid any tax increase in the tentative 2006 budget he is to present Nov. 15.

Also this week:

The County Legislature Community Safety and Security Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Public Safety Training Center, 5574 Niagara St. Extension.

***

Niagara Falls

The Niagara Falls City Council will meet for a work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Council of the Whole Room, and for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 745 Main St. A public hearing on the proposed 2006 city operating budget will be held at the start of the 7 p.m. meeting. Any persons who wish to speak should sign in 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

Also this week:

A forum for the candidates running for City Council will be held at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the second floor auditorium Earl W. Brydges Library Building.

The Council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Chambers for a work session on the department budgets for the offices of mayor, city administrator, grants and events coordinator.

The School Board will hold a program review session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the district's Annex Building, 666 Sixth St.

***

North Tonawanda

The Common Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall, 216 Payne Ave.

***

Pendleton

The Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 6570 Campbell Blvd. The meeting will begin with a preliminary budget hearing, and the regular monthly meeting begins at 8 p.m.